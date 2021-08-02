Salvation Army East Chicago Corps Community Center names new leaders

The Salvation Army East Chicago Corps Community Center has named new leaders.

Capts. Jessica Martinez and Gloria Pelayo came from similar roles in Minnesota to Northwest Indiana, where they will oversee The Salvation Army East Chicago Corps. They will lead the nonprofit at a time when demand for food emergency assistance and help with rent remained high because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want the community to know we’re here to help,” Pelayo said. "And if it’s something we can’t help with, we can refer them to the place to the right place.”

They will be in charge of administrative, duties, programs and services that include a food pantry, a low-cost day camp for kids, free online music classes, and the Pathway of Hope program to help families break the generational cycle of poverty and free weekday lunch program that serves about 100 people a day.

Martinez said demand for social services will continue to grow.

“The Salvation Army helps people, and we do it because we love the Lord,” Martinez said. “I know that because my mother and I came to The Salvation Army ourselves, and we were helped. We will always try to do our best.”