Salvation Army holds doughnut-eating contest

MICHIGAN CITY —In celebration of National Donut Day, The Salvation Army of Michigan City holds its sixth annual donut-eating on Friday.
The event pits 10 individuals against each other to see who can eat the most donuts in 10 minutes.
“This is always a fun day at The Salvation Army,” said Major Dale Simmons, who oversees The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “National Donut Day has roots with The Salvation Army, so it’s fun to celebrate some of our heritage on a day that we also get to see local celebrities eat dozens of donuts. It’s a great time.”
Simmons said the origins of National Donut Day date back to World War I when The Salvation Army would deliver spiritual care and comfort items, including homemade donuts, to American soldiers on the front lines.
“The Salvation Army started National Donut Day during the Great Depression as a way to raise funds and bring awareness to The Salvation Army’s social service programs,” she said.
Competing this year is Jenilee Haynes Peterson who is the Defending Champ; Amber Terry from Goodwill/We Connect; Andrew Hahn from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office; Chris Oliver from Infinite Painting and Design; Darryl Duncan from Blue Chip Casino; Jalen Boney from Economic Development Corporation Michigan City; Josh Malone who is the Principal at Krueger Middle School; Randall Hallett from the Michigan City Fire Department; Mike Oberle from the Michigan City Police Department; and Nate Fisher from Williams Systems.
Last year, Jenilee claimed the championship with six donuts eaten in 10 minutes. However, the previous year the MCFD held the championship with a combined total of 44 donuts eaten by four firefighters in 10 minutes. The competition is going to be tight this year for our 2021 champion.
With a $10 donation to The Salvation Army, the public can purchase a vote to support the person they think will win. Door prizes will be awarded including a $50 gift card to Patrick’s Grille.
“The community is encouraged to come out and watch the donut eating contest. It’s sure to be a fun time,” Simmons said. “The room will be set for social distancing and masks will be optional but encouraged.”
The Salvation Army of Michigan City is pleased to partner with Family Express for this event, donating dozens of donuts for the Donut Day celebration.
The Donut Eating Contest will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Blue Chip Casino Stardust Event Center, 777 Blue Chip Drive, with Katie Easton of Michigan City Chamber and Mike Hacket of Harbour Trust emceeing the event. Votes will be available for purchase at the door for those attending or can be purchased online at http://salarmy.us/MCDonuts21 .
Proceeds from this event will support The Salvation Army of Michigan City programs and services including the food pantry, Pathway of Hope Case Management, diaper bank, school uniform exchange, weekend backpack program, utility assistance and more.
Sponsors of the event are Family Express, General Insurance Services, and Blue Chip Casino.
To purchase a vote, or for more information on the event, call The Salvation Army of Michigan City at 219-874-6885 or go online to http://salarmy.us/MCDonuts21