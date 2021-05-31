Salvation Army holds doughnut-eating contest

Last year, Jenilee claimed the championship with six donuts eaten in 10 minutes. However, the previous year the MCFD held the championship with a combined total of 44 donuts eaten by four firefighters in 10 minutes. The competition is going to be tight this year for our 2021 champion.

With a $10 donation to The Salvation Army, the public can purchase a vote to support the person they think will win. Door prizes will be awarded including a $50 gift card to Patrick’s Grille.

“The community is encouraged to come out and watch the donut eating contest. It’s sure to be a fun time,” Simmons said. “The room will be set for social distancing and masks will be optional but encouraged.”

The Salvation Army of Michigan City is pleased to partner with Family Express for this event, donating dozens of donuts for the Donut Day celebration.

The Donut Eating Contest will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Blue Chip Casino Stardust Event Center, 777 Blue Chip Drive, with Katie Easton of Michigan City Chamber and Mike Hacket of Harbour Trust emceeing the event. Votes will be available for purchase at the door for those attending or can be purchased online at http://salarmy.us/MCDonuts21 .