Salvation Army installs new advisory board members

Two new members of the Advisory Board for The Salvation Army of Lake County were officially installed April 28.

They are Shanita Dolores Starks, Lake County- (EOC) Early Outreach Coordinator, Purdue University West Lafayette and Johnese McKinney, Leader of Project Management - Gas Operations, NIPSCO.

“We have a very active and committed Advisory Board. Shanita and Johnese are welcome additions to it,” said Capt. Brian Clark, coordinator for The Salvation Army of Lake County. “We are blessed to have a large and diverse group made up of gifted professionals representing different businesses throughout Lake County. We could not succeed without them.”

Among other responsibilities, The Salvation Army Advisory Board members assist with guiding and developing programs and services, finances and fundraising, as well as property care and management.

Other recent additions to the 22-person Advisory Board for The Salvation Army of Lake County are Don Keller, CEO/New Product Development, Tri-State Industries Inc.; Nicholas Loxas, owner, Olympia Lanes; and Michael Gaudreau, Vice President of Casino Operations, Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana.

The Salvation Army Lake County serves the entire county from its three Community Centers in Munster, East Chicago, and Gary by providing emergency food assistance, homelessness prevention services, after-school programs for children and youth, music education programs and more.

Visit www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org to discover more about The Salvation Army and its work – and how to participate in helping people in need.

For questions or to donate time and resources, contact Kevin Feldman at 219-838-1328 or Kevin.Feldman@usc.SalvationArmy.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.