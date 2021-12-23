Salvation Army makes holiday wishes come true

The three generations of women were all wearing festive holiday hats while they worked.

"We volunteer a lot," Tiona said of herself, mom and grandmother.

Gore said it's her first year volunteering for The Salvation Army but not the first time volunteering.

"I do it to give back to people. Whenever we can, we lend a helping hand," Gore said.

Volunteer Cory Sabados works in Munster and lives in Orland Hills, Illinois, but came to assist giving out bags of toys on Wednesday.

"I like to give back to the community," Sabados said.

In addition to providing toys, The Salvation Army also helps assist an additional 150 households with food boxes and gift cards to purchase a turkey or ham, Feldman said.

"Because we never turn away someone in need, we have hundreds of additional new toys for families who missed the deadline to register for the Angel Tree," Feldman said.

Toys for anyone who missed the signup or missed coming to the center on Tuesday and Wednesday can come on Thursday for pickup, Feldman said.