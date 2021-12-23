Salvation Army makes holiday wishes come true

MUNSTER — Georgett Stockett couldn't contain her excitement when a Salvation Army volunteer wheeled out to her car a baby blue bicycle.
The shiny new bike will be one of the gifts Stockett will be able to give her 9-year-old daughter, Jaliyah, for Christmas.
"My daughter wants a bike and will be so excited. And blue is her favorite color," Stockett said.
The bike and other toys donated to Stockett for her 4-year-old son Wednesday are part of The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.
Stockett's Hammond family is one of some 300 families that will be provided toys this holiday out of the Munster location, said Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army of Lake County.
"The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program ensures that in your community children in low-income households will have new toys under the Christmas tree on Dec. 25," Feldman said.
Those 300 families helped means 688 children will receive new toys at just the Munster Salvation Army location, Feldman said.
Lt. Darby Bowyer, Angel Tree coordinator at The Salvation Army of Lake County, said families in six communities are helped through the efforts of the Munster-based program.
Those communities include Hammond, Munster, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville and Highland.
"It means a lot," Stockett said of the gifts provided to her family.
Michelle Peters, of Hammond, was equally grateful for the bags of toys she picked up curbside for her daughter, who turns 6 in February, and her stepson, age 7.
Peters, who is pregnant and expecting a baby in February, said she got injured on the job and was put on light duty and is now laid off.
"It's been a little hard around the holiday. This means so much because I have been out of work," Peters said.
Tina Partain and her daughters, Addisyn, 13, and Anahlise, 14, were among those who came to volunteer at The Salvation Army site in Munster.
Partain, in addition to volunteering, said she also purchased and donated some $700 worth of toys to the cause.
The Lowell woman said she works as a nurse supervisor for Franciscan Health but enjoys volunteering and giving back.
"It's rewarding ... I like giving back to the people who need it. You have to spread the love," Partain said.
Other volunteers included Krystle Gore, of Lansing, who came with her mom, Marie Johnson, of Chicago, and with her daughter, Tiona Hemphill, 11.
The three generations of women were all wearing festive holiday hats while they worked.
"We volunteer a lot," Tiona said of herself, mom and grandmother.
Gore said it's her first year volunteering for The Salvation Army but not the first time volunteering.
"I do it to give back to people. Whenever we can, we lend a helping hand," Gore said.
Volunteer Cory Sabados works in Munster and lives in Orland Hills, Illinois, but came to assist giving out bags of toys on Wednesday.
"I like to give back to the community," Sabados said.
In addition to providing toys, The Salvation Army also helps assist an additional 150 households with food boxes and gift cards to purchase a turkey or ham, Feldman said.
"Because we never turn away someone in need, we have hundreds of additional new toys for families who missed the deadline to register for the Angel Tree," Feldman said.
Toys for anyone who missed the signup or missed coming to the center on Tuesday and Wednesday can come on Thursday for pickup, Feldman said.
The Salvation Army of Lake County has three community centers in all — the second in Gary and the third in East Chicago, where the Angel Tree program and food box and gift card distribution also take place, Feldman said.
"We can't do this without the help of generous donors and business partners. Help is still needed," Feldman said.
For more information, go to www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org.
