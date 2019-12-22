Area Salvation Army leaders are hoping for some Christmas miracles in regard to meeting this year's Red Kettle Campaign goals.
A small miracle helping meet those goals included such findings as a 1900 gold Liberty Eagle Half Five Dollar coin, valued at between $400 and $500, discovered in a Red Kettle from a Hammond retailer on Thursday night.
This makes the second gold coin discovered this holiday season by officers serving Community Centers with the Salvation Army of Lake County, said Kevin Feldman, director of development for the Salvation Army of Lake County.
On Dec. 10 a gold coin valued between $1,700 and $1,800 was deposited in a kettle by a donor at an East Chicago retailer.
"The generous people who have donated the coins are a true blessing to individuals and families living in Lake County," Feldman said.
The last day for the Red Kettle Campaign is Christmas Eve.
Feldman and other Salvation Army leaders are hopeful area residents will be generous since all the money goes back into communities served in a myriad of programs including many youth oriented ones planned for next year.
"The last week is often times a good one with lots of people out shopping and getting groceries and we're hopeful it will be a good final week," Feldman said. "It would be a miracle if we reach our goal."
The Salvation Army of Lake County set a goal to raise $400,000 during its Red Kettle Campaign, which started Nov. 1, Feldman said.
In the days leading up to Christmas Eve, only about 65% of its goal has been reached.
"Tuesday is our last day to ring and we are considerably behind on our goal," Feldman said.
Angela Kalin, development director for the Porter County Salvation Army, said she also remains cautiously optimistic.
Porter County is about half way to reaching its $110,000 goal.
"We are hopeful going into the home stretch, which is Christmas Eve," Kalin said. "That's our last day. We never know."
Her organization received a welcome boost earlier this month when it received in one of its kettles a Krugerrand gold coin from South Africa.
Other "very generous donations" have included anonymous folks wrapping $100 bills in singles.
And, in the past, donors have even wrapped gold coins in Christmas-related poems, Kalin said.
“We hope it generates competition and a buzz,” Kalin said.
Capt. Chris Karlin of the LaPorte Salvation Army said his organization, just prior to Christmas, had reached 56% of its $75,000 goal this season.
Karlin agrees with other Salvation Army leaders that the campaign could really use a boost going into the home stretch.
"If we meet our goal it would be a Christmas miracle...We will see an increase this last weekend and we're still optimistic," Karlin said.
This year many of the Red Kettle campaigns, including those in LaPorte County, rolled out the Apple and Google Pay so residents without ready coins or cash in their pockets can donate on their mobile phone.
"It seems to be working out in some places," Karlin said.
Karlin said he is thankful for the many volunteers including the LaPorte Knights of Columbus who agreed on Saturday to supply all the kettles with volunteers from beginning to end.
"Christmas Eve the Red Kettle Campaign will end with most of our volunteers out there until about 3 to 4 p.m.," Karlin said.
The good economy has played a somewhat negative role in getting enough part-time paid individuals to sign up since more people have gotten full-time employment, Feldman said.
"That's a good thing but bittersweet since we need to make it up with volunteers," Feldman said.