Salvation Army marks merger of Lake, Porter service centers

MUNSTER — “Welcome home, Indiana.”

That’s how Major Marc S. Johnson, divisional commander for The Salvation Army in Indiana, described the combining of the four Salvation Army service centers in Lake and Porter counties and their joining the Indiana division of the social and religious services agency.

Johnson spoke at a ribbon-cutting Thursday at the Hammond-Munster Service Center to mark the merger, which took effect July 1.

The four corps centers in Gary, East Chicago, Munster and Valparaiso are now called The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command.

Clients, Johnson stressed, will not see any major changes. Following an analysis of services, Johnson said, The Salvation Army officials concluded it was time to reorganize in an effort to provide services in more efficiently and effectively.

“We’re out to be more effective in what we do,” Johnson said. “It seems logical to bring Lake and Porter counties together.”

Johnson reported 33 corps in Indiana, with all now becoming members of the Indiana Division. Previously, he said, some local centers were part of metropolitan Chicago, while others were aligned with western Michigan.

While all four local centers will have autonomy, Johnson, having one commander, Capt. Bersabe Vera-Hernandez, will facilitate decision-making.

Vera-Hernandez, whose parents were Salvation Army pastors, said the intent of the combining is to unite area communities.

“I encourage people to serve with kindness and love,” she said. ‘Together we are an army of service.”

Coming from Kansas City, Missouri, Vera-Hernandez has been a Salvation Army officer for 12 years after serving with the group for 10 years.

“I love being here,” she said, “and I want to make a difference in the lives of those who are broken, who need a shoulder to cry on or advice.”

Vera-Hernandez said the greatest joy from The Salvation Army is “seeing people’s lives being transformed and making a difference, one life at a time.”

The Salvation Army serves the public through food pantries, holiday meals, children’s Christmas presents, utility payments, youth activities, winter-coat drives, music classes, counseling, character-building programs and programs designed to help families get out of poverty.

Johnson explained that The Salvation Army’s mission is to “spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ and meet the needs of his people without discrimination.”

Kevin Feldman, director of development for the combined centers, said they serve 25,000-30,000 clients annually. In some cases, Feldman said, families may receive multiple assistance, including food, counseling and job training.

Feldman also introduced Strack & Van Til Food Centers officials Jeff Strack and Dave Wilkinson, who presented a check for $35,000. Funds came during the supermarket’s Checkout Challenge, in which customers donated leftover change.

Wilkinson, Strack’s chief operating officer, serves on The Salvation Army board. Strack, the store chain’s CEO, said, “The Salvation Army is an organization we’re blessed to have in Northwest Indiana. People may not know how important it is until they need it.”

Strack added that he looks forward to the restructured Salvation Army.

‘They’re always there, and we’re fortunate to have them,” he said.

Representatives from the local corps centers expressed their optimism about collaboration with the new structure.

Aux. Capt. Jim Prichard from the Gary-Merrillville center noted, “It gives us some resources, and we may have better chances of getting funding.”

Lt. Joshua Bowyer from the Hammond-Munster center cited the impact during a county-wide event. “We can reach out to more people, and it’s great to collaborate with more people,” he said.

Bowyer added that although each center serves people outside its community, should someone who lives closer to another center call him, he can refer that person to the other facility.

Capt. Gloria Pelayo from the East Chicago center pointed to improvements with broader boundaries. “We can help support the area better and we have more resources,” she said.