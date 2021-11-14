Salvation Army needs coat donations, bell ringers

The Salvation Army of Lake County is calling for coat donations and bell ringers to assist with the annual Christmas fundraising campaign.

The Red Kettle campaign has kicked off in the Region as thousands of Hoosiers continue to experience the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

The Salvation Army’s Gary-Merrillville, East Chicago, and Hammond-Munster corps are seeking 200 volunteer bell ringers to staff kettles outside area grocery and retail stores between now and Christmas Eve.

Interested individuals can sign up online at www.RegisterToRing.com and select a date, time, and location. All donations stay in the community in which they’re given.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is a crucial part of our fundraising for the entire year, accounting for 70% of all of the donations we receive,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordinator for The Salvation Army. “But, we can’t do it without our bell ringers. They are key to collecting the generous contributions from the community, raising awareness, and ensuring that we can continue to serve our neighbors in need.”