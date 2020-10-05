 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salvation Army seeks Red Kettle bell ringers
urgent

Salvation Army seeks Red Kettle bell ringers

{{featured_button_text}}
Salvation Army
Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City is seeking bell ringers to help staff the iconic Red Kettles that will soon make an appearance around the city.

Given the tremendous financial impact of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has set a lofty goal of $200,000 for this year’s Christmas campaign, and it's hopeful community members will help by ringing bells this year.

There are two ways a person can become a bell ringer, according to Major Dale Simmons, who oversees the local Salvation Army office.

“Every year we employ a handful of paid bell ringers to help fill the gaps when we don’t have a volunteer to ring at a kettle,” Simmons said. “By doing this, we are able to supplement the income of someone who may need some extra money around the holidays; but we are also ensuring that our kettles will be staffed during the most crucial times of the season.”

Those interested in applying to become a staff bell ringer this season can visit The Salvation Army of Michigan City at 1201 S. Franklin St. during open application times: 10-11:30 a.m. Monday; 5-6 p.m. Wednesday or Oct. 28.

All applicants must bring a state-issued ID as well as a Social Security card (no copies) or birth certificate.

Additionally, any paid ringers who are hired must attend one of two orientation sessions at The Salvation Army either at 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. Nov. 4.

During the Rescue Christmas campaign, The Salvation Army will adhere to all social distancing guidelines, including the requirement of all bell ringers to wear masks or face coverings and gloves. Hand sanitizer will be available at all red kettle stands for volunteers throughout the season.

Volunteer bell ringers can sign up now by visiting www.RegisterToRing.com to select a kettle location, date and time.

More information about bell ringing opportunities, as well as programs and services provided by The Salvation Army, is available by visiting www.samichigancity.org, calling 219-874-6885 or by following the Facebook page of The Salvation Army of Michigan City.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops - On Patrol with Schererville Cpl. Michael Bork

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts