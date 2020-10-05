Salvation Army seeks Red Kettle bell ringers

MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City is seeking bell ringers to help staff the iconic Red Kettles that will soon make an appearance around the city.

Given the tremendous financial impact of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has set a lofty goal of $200,000 for this year’s Christmas campaign, and it's hopeful community members will help by ringing bells this year.

There are two ways a person can become a bell ringer, according to Major Dale Simmons, who oversees the local Salvation Army office.

“Every year we employ a handful of paid bell ringers to help fill the gaps when we don’t have a volunteer to ring at a kettle,” Simmons said. “By doing this, we are able to supplement the income of someone who may need some extra money around the holidays; but we are also ensuring that our kettles will be staffed during the most crucial times of the season.”

Those interested in applying to become a staff bell ringer this season can visit The Salvation Army of Michigan City at 1201 S. Franklin St. during open application times: 10-11:30 a.m. Monday; 5-6 p.m. Wednesday or Oct. 28.

All applicants must bring a state-issued ID as well as a Social Security card (no copies) or birth certificate.