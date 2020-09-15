Salvation Army switches gears on Red Kettle campaign this year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army is changing the iconic Red Kettle fundraising campaign for the first time in the organization’s 135-year history.

It launched Rescue Christmas on Monday, rolling out the campaign nearly two months earlier than in a typical year, to meet an unprecedented need.

The three Salvation Army corps community centers in Lake County (East Chicago, Gary-Merrillville, Hammond-Munster) saw a five-fold increase in need during the height of the pandemic in the spring.

Requests for emergency assistance jumped 67%. Based on the increase in services already provided in response to COVID-19, the organization could serve up to 155% more people in 2020 with requests for food, emergency assistance, and Christmas assistance — assuming the resources are available.

At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised nationally through the Red Kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable. Almost 70% of The Salvation Army’s donations are made during the Red Kettle Campaign.