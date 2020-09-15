Salvation Army switches gears on Red Kettle campaign this year

The Salvation Army is changing the iconic Red Kettle fundraising campaign for the first time in the organization’s 135-year history.
It launched Rescue Christmas on Monday, rolling out the campaign nearly two months earlier than in a typical year, to meet an unprecedented need.
The three Salvation Army corps community centers in Lake County (East Chicago, Gary-Merrillville, Hammond-Munster) saw a five-fold increase in need during the height of the pandemic in the spring.
Requests for emergency assistance jumped 67%. Based on the increase in services already provided in response to COVID-19, the organization could serve up to 155% more people in 2020 with requests for food, emergency assistance, and Christmas assistance — assuming the resources are available.
At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised nationally through the Red Kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable. Almost 70% of The Salvation Army’s donations are made during the Red Kettle Campaign.
“The need for assistance in our communities that is COVID-19 related has not diminished, and we anticipate a greater demand for help during this Christmas season,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County Coordinator.
To kick the campaign off, spotlights will be turned on outside the three Lake County Salvation Army Corps from 8-11 p.m. Wednesday to shine a light on the need, and the opportunity for the community to serve as a beacon of hope.
Those sites are at 513 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago; 4800 Harrison St., Gary; and 8225 Columbia Ave., Munster. The Red Kettles won’t hit the streets until November, but The Salvation Army is asking for donations online now to help Rescue Christmas, at www.SalArmyChristmas.org.
The need is equally great in Michigan City.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've been on the front lines making sure those in the greatest need have a safety net, and we will continue providing that care throughout the holidays," said Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army.
Since March, The Salvation Army of Michigan City has provided more than 4,000 food boxes to people in need. Now more than ever, they’re making it safer and simpler to donate in order to support the most vulnerable in Michigan City.
Indiana
Lake County
LaPorte County
Gary
Merrillville
Beverly Shores
Hammond municipal buildings
WiseWay Market
Strack & Van Til
Walt's Food Center
Menard's
Meijer
Jewel-Osco
Horseshoe Casino
Illinois Secretary of State
Indianapolis
Starbucks
Walmart
Sam’s Club
Costco
Best Buy
Kohl's
Kroger
Dollar Tree
Target
CVS
Lowe's
Home Depot
PetSmart
Walgreens
Aldi
