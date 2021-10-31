Salvation Army's Red Kettle return to Region

The bells will be ringing out once again as The Salvation Army's Red Kettles return to Lake County on Monday.

"We start on Monday at all the Strack & Van Til grocery stores and Cabela's in Hammond," Capt. Brian Clark, Salvation Army Lake County coordinator said.

In addition, the Porter County Salvation Army's Red Kettles campaign will kick of from 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 12 in front of the Porter County Courthouse, 16 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso, said Angie Kalin, developmental director for The Salvation Army.

The kickoff will serve as an invitation for everyone to attend an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Porter County Salvation Army headquarters at 799 Capitol Road in Valparaiso.

The Red Kettle campaign kicks off this season as thousands of Hoosiers are still experiencing the ongoing impact of the pandemic as they struggle to stay in their homes.

More than 85,000 households in Indiana are behind on rent, according to Policy Link. The Salvation Army has seen an increase in requests for emergency financial assistance for rent, mortgage, and utilities during the last 18 months.

The Salvation Army in Lake County is hoping to collect $300,000, up from the amount collected in last year's campaign, Clark said.