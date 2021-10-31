Salvation Army's Red Kettle return to Region

The bells will be ringing out once again as The Salvation Army's Red Kettles return to Lake County on Monday.
"We start on Monday at all the Strack & Van Til grocery stores and Cabela's in Hammond," Capt. Brian Clark, Salvation Army Lake County coordinator said.
In addition, the Porter County Salvation Army's Red Kettles campaign will kick of from 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 12 in front of the Porter County Courthouse, 16 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso, said Angie Kalin, developmental director for The Salvation Army.
The kickoff will serve as an invitation for everyone to attend an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Porter County Salvation Army headquarters at 799 Capitol Road in Valparaiso.
The Red Kettle campaign kicks off this season as thousands of Hoosiers are still experiencing the ongoing impact of the pandemic as they struggle to stay in their homes.
More than 85,000 households in Indiana are behind on rent, according to Policy Link. The Salvation Army has seen an increase in requests for emergency financial assistance for rent, mortgage, and utilities during the last 18 months.
The Salvation Army in Lake County is hoping to collect $300,000, up from the amount collected in last year's campaign, Clark said.
“We believe the most important action we can take is to help keep our vulnerable neighbors in their homes,” Clark said. “But, we can’t do it without the generosity of the community. Every dollar donated to the Red Kettles stays in Lake County. We need your help to ensure hope marches on for our neighbors in need this year.”
In addition to emergency assistance, the money raised in the kettles will fund a number of social service programs at The Salvation Army’s Gary-Merrillville, East Chicago, and Hammond-Munster corps throughout the year, including food pantries and after-school programs.
Seventy percent of The Salvation Army’s donations for the entire year are made during the Christmas season.
Bell ringers will be required to follow strict guidelines to ensure their safety and the safety of donors, including wearing face masks, maintaining 6 feet of distance from donors who approach the kettle, and encouraging contactless donations.
Signs on the kettles will be equipped with Apple Pay and Google Pay technology and for the first time this year, Venmo and PayPal, enabling donations with the tap of a smartphone.
Volunteer bell ringers are needed this year and are invited to sign up at RegisterToRing.com.
Another option for collecting donations is through the creation of a Virtual Kettle online at SalArmyMetro.org/Kettle.