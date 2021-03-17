Sampling shows soil, water at Wolf Lake didn't cause waterfowl to die, mayor says

The department collected 21 soil samples along the east shore of the Wolf Lake Channel — just south of where 115th Street would intersect if extended — and north along the shore up to Indianapolis Boulevard, McDermott said.

"All the sample results were shown to be well below any United States Environmental Protection Agency or IDEM remediation standards," McDermott said.

McDermott also asked samples be taken of what residents referred to as "sludge," which was found in the south parking lot of the Wolf Lake Pavilion. An emergency responder with IDEM also investigated the "sludge" being deposited on the parking lot at the PAV.

The sludge was fill requested by the Hammond Port Authority for a parking lot project this summer, McDermott said.

Soil samples from the fill material showed it had "very low level of metals" and was "well within USEPA standards for residential soil and suitable for the use the Port Authority intends to utilize it for at the parking lot project."

"This material was only recently received and is not related to the prior deaths of the waterfowl at Wolf Lake," McDermott said.

McDermott, a self-proclaimed bird lover, said data collected by the city was provided to IDEM and IDNR.