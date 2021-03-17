Sampling shows soil, water at Wolf Lake didn't cause waterfowl to die, mayor says

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Wednesday he ordered city departments to test water and soil from Wolf Lake following the recent discovery of dead birds in and around the body of water.
Those tests showed neither water, nor soil at Wolf Lake caused the deaths of the waterfowl, he said.
Earlier this month, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management warned the public to avoid the lake because of the bird deaths.
Several dead geese and ducks were discovered around the northern portion of Hammond's Wolf Lake, and multiple agencies have launched an investigation, according to a previous Times report.
IDEM said previously reports of dead fish also have been recorded at Wolf Lake.
"As reported, numerous communities around the Midwest have discovered dead birds and fish in and around inland lakes and natural areas this spring," McDermott said in a news release.
"Many different theories have been put forth as to the cause, including the harsh winter weather in February, an avian cholera outbreak (for the bird deaths), as well as non-natural, man-made causes."
The Hammond Port Authority has partnered with IDEM and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to investigate the deaths, McDermott said.
The Department of Natural Resources responded to the lake and collected tissue samples from the waterfowl for further analysis.
McDermott said he asked the Hammond Sanitary District to collect water samples from Wolf Lake to test for any anomalies.
The sample result, which was verified by a certified outside laboratory, indicated water in Wolf Lake met water standards and posed no environmental risk. The samples measured below detectable ranges and well below any range required to be reported to environmental agencies.
McDermott also asked the city's Department of Environmental Management to sample soil for heavy metals along Wolf Lake Channel — near where the waterfowl were found — using the department's X-ray fluorescence analyzer.
The department collected 21 soil samples along the east shore of the Wolf Lake Channel — just south of where 115th Street would intersect if extended — and north along the shore up to Indianapolis Boulevard, McDermott said.
"All the sample results were shown to be well below any United States Environmental Protection Agency or IDEM remediation standards," McDermott said.
McDermott also asked samples be taken of what residents referred to as "sludge," which was found in the south parking lot of the Wolf Lake Pavilion. An emergency responder with IDEM also investigated the "sludge" being deposited on the parking lot at the PAV.
The sludge was fill requested by the Hammond Port Authority for a parking lot project this summer, McDermott said.
Soil samples from the fill material showed it had "very low level of metals" and was "well within USEPA standards for residential soil and suitable for the use the Port Authority intends to utilize it for at the parking lot project."
"This material was only recently received and is not related to the prior deaths of the waterfowl at Wolf Lake," McDermott said.
McDermott, a self-proclaimed bird lover, said data collected by the city was provided to IDEM and IDNR.
"The results of the analysis of the tissue samples will provide the best information as to the cause or causes of death, and we await these results from the state of Indiana," he said. "Hammond's environmental sampling was performed to assist in that determination."