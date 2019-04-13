U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., far left, smiles as he listens to community leaders during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, center right, is escorted into the Genesis Convention Center Saturday for a meeting with community leaders in Gary. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks with community leaders Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, speaks with community leaders Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, left, speaks to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Saturday at the Genesis Convention Center during a meeting with community leaders. Seated between them is Gary Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at-large. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, speaks with community leaders Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Seated next to him are Ron Brewer, Gary councilman at-large, center, and Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks with community leaders Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, speaks with community leaders Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Seated next to him is Ron Brewer, Gary councilman at-large. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, takes questions from the news media Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Seated next to him is Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, speaks with community leaders Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Seated next to him is Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., far left, smiles as he listens to community leaders during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Kale Wilk, The Times
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, center right, is escorted into the Genesis Convention Center Saturday for a meeting with community leaders in Gary. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Kale Wilk, The Times
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks with community leaders Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Kale Wilk, The Times
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, speaks with community leaders Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, left, speaks to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Saturday at the Genesis Convention Center during a meeting with community leaders. Seated between them is Gary Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at-large. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Kale Wilk, The Times
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, speaks with community leaders Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Seated next to him are Ron Brewer, Gary councilman at-large, center, and Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Kale Wilk, The Times
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks with community leaders Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Kale Wilk, The Times
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, speaks with community leaders Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Seated next to him is Ron Brewer, Gary councilman at-large. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Kale Wilk, The Times
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, takes questions from the news media Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Seated next to him is Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Kale Wilk, The Times
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, speaks with community leaders Saturday during a meeting at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. Seated next to him is Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson. Sanders made other stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
GARY — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders took a moment for a morning stroll through Gary in his state-to-state travels through the Midwest's “battleground states.”
Later, Sanders convened with community members and media at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary.
Before the buzz began, Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson spent a quiet few moments with Sanders as they strolled four blocks to the convention center. They met at the old Palace Theater on Broadway and talked about the city's deep-reaching history as they walked.
“It was basically me and the police chief, Robinson said. "We pointed out some building and historical structures in Gary and talked about how the corridor was once booming, as well as the steel mill industry's history here. [Sanders] likened some of the problems Gary is dealing with the same issues he has faced in areas of Vermont, which was surprising.”
While some of the stops were open to the public, the Gary meeting was originally limited to members of the media and local leaders; however, the public who showed up to greet him outside were invited in and were given the floor to ask questions and make comments at the start of the discussion.
Local public school educator Anita Cox, of Highland, was among the Regionites to welcome Sanders to Gary.
“I'm a public school teacher, and we need the support,” Cox said. “I'm excited. I'm hopeful. I'm here for a dose of hope because it's been a discouraging week.”
As people gathered outside around the convention center for the first glimpse of the senator, one sentiment seemed to bring solidarity to the Region's Sanders supporters: “We're not alone.”
“I love that he's come here, and I hope more people learn about him and what he stands for,” Ruth Bussey, of Hobart, said. “He stands for us. His slogan is, 'Not me, us.' He works for the people.”
Bussey said when she thinks of her political choices, she thinks of her children's futures.
“I have kids that are going to be going out into this world soon,” Bussey said. “I would like it to be secure for them and for them to be able to go to college and get a good job and have affordable health insurance.”
During the discussion, many locals voiced their concerns about education, affordable health care and the future of their industrial careers.
The upper Midwest is perceived to be democrats' strongest path to winning the presidential race in 2020 and Sanders' campaigners believe he is the best hope to win over the Midwest and defeat President Donald Trump.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Sanders addressed trade deals that undermine workers' wages and enrich CEOs, the strengthening of unions and health care as a right to all.
“Really what we are talking about is, what should the priorities be in America?” Sanders said. “Should they be more tax breaks for billionaires and millionaires, or spending huge amounts of money on the military? I don't think so. Nor do I think most of you think so.”
Sanders also addressed economic disparities and his vision for health care in America.
“With Bernie Sanders bringing his ‘Medicare for All’ campaign to Indiana today, it’s worth reminding him that America will never be a socialist nation no matter how hard he tries,” Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer said in response to Sanders' visit. "Bernie’s plans are all the same: raise taxes, reduce freedom and sack future generations with insurmountable debt. To call his ideas a pipe dream would be an insult to pipe dreams.”
However, Sanders had differing thoughts on the subject as he stood up and exclaimed, “These are not radical ideas.”
“We are the only major country on earth that does not guarantee healthcare to all people as a right," Sanders said. "What 'Medicare for All' says, is the function of our health care system is to guarantee health care to all, not make billions of dollars in profits for the insurance companies and the drug companies. ...When we talk about health care in the U.S., a lot of people don't know this, we are spending right now twice as much per person on health care as do the people of any other country.”
Sherita Smith, chief deputy for the Calumet Township trustee's office, said the experience has influenced her thoughts on the presidential candidates.
“I supported Hillary in the past election, but after hearing him, I think he connects with the community, and he has a solid vision for what can be done," Smith said. "I feel positive about his message today and what he could accomplish if he wins the election in 2020. After hearing him today, he's a front-runner in my selections, and I appreciate him coming to Gary.”
In addition to Gary, Sanders' tour includes Madison, Wisconsin; Coopersville and Warren, Michigan; Warreb, Ohio; Pittsburg, Wilkes-Barre and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and Lordstown, Ohio. Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania flipped in favor of Trump in the 2016 election.
“I'm glad we got to talk, and I am thankful he made it out here,” Robinson said. “It makes my heart feel good that Gary matters to him.”
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.