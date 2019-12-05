HOBART — A 53-acre natural area in Hobart isn’t yet well known, but it could soon become a more popular destination for nature lovers.
The property west of Decatur Street and north of the Deep River bridge was acquired in 2015 by Save the Dunes.
About 20 acres of the land was a former agricultural field, and Save the Dunes has placed a strong emphasis on ecological restoration efforts there.
In addition to the high-quality natural land, the area attracts a variety of bird species. Natalie Johnson, executive director of Save the Dunes, said it’s possible bald eagles have been spotted at the site.
“It’s a hidden gem people stumble upon,” Johnson said of the land.
Save the Dunes also has been focused on adding site amenities, and the organization plans to transfer the property to the National Park Service when the entire project is finished. Johnson is optimistic the property donation could happen in 2020.
A mile-long trail will be created around the restored portion of the land by the spring, said Katie Hobgood, program director for Save the Dunes.
The 53-acre parcel is about half of the total property Save the Dunes acquired in 2015. Johnson said the other portion of the land has already been transferred to the National Park Service.
The path that will be created will connect to other trails through the National Park property.
“People can go adventure,” Johnson said.
The site also will feature benches created by local Boy Scouts. Hobgood said the scouts are expected to install the benches within the next week.
Save the Dunes already has created a kayak launch at the site, so those paddling along Deep River can stop there to hike, have a picnic or for other passive activities.
Johnson said the creation of a parking lot will allow for easier access to the site. The parking lot will have about five spaces.
Save the Dunes initially planned to use crushed stone for the parking lot, but the Hobart Plan Commission set a condition requiring it to be paved when the panel approved a site plan for the project.
City officials said a paved lot will reduce sediment that could run off of it during rain events. They also noted ADA regulations require handicap spots to be paved.
Johnson said Save the Dunes planned for a gravel parking lot because funding awarded to the organization called for the lot to be permeable.
Although that funding couldn’t be used for an impervious asphalt lot, Johnson is comfortable with the commission’s decision.
When Save the Dunes is ready to begin creating the lot, city officials encouraged the organization to contact local paving companies regarding the possibility of them donating labor or materials.
Johnson said she will be seeking volunteers and financial assistance for the project.
Those who “want to do something good, let’s work together,” Johnson said.
Visit savedunes.org for information about the organization and ways to assist with the Hobart project.