Scaffolding falls from vehicle, causes accidents on I-65

MERRILLVILLE — The left lane of southbound Interstate 65 near mile marker 252.9 has reopened after a vehicle lost some scaffolding, police said.
Around 2:21 p.m. Thursday, a car that was carrying scaffolding lost it into a lane, causing several crashes, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.
"Several people have either crashed because they swerved, and they swerved into somebody, or hit it and crashed on it," Rot said.
All of the scaffolding is out of the road, and crashes are on the inside shoulder, Rot said.
No one was injured, but cars were damaged, as many motorists ran over the metal scaffolding and "tore up the underside of their cars," Rot said.
It's not immediately clear what kind of vehicle the unknown motorist was driving.
Alex McCampbell
Alexis Cruz
Alonzio Bryant
Andre Hughes
Anthony Parma
Arturo Gomez
Benjamin Anstrom
Carlton Ford
Christopher Fullilove
Daniel Favela
Deralle Nelson
Elizabeth Ferguson
Eric Barkey
Eugene Nowakowski
Frank Sansone
Gregory Cox
Gregory Wiening
Hannah Kuckuck
Heather Curatolo
Ikeshia Sullivan
James Englum
James Morris
James Volk
Jerrell Sims
John Sons
John Zappia
Joseph Common
Justin Mitchell
Kevin Thomas
Lucas Walkowiak
Marc King
Mary Granter
Melissa Hubbard
Melissa Marks
Micah Hamilton
Nyle Fuerstenberg
Orlando Brookshire
Rashaun Coleman
Richard Bull
Ronnie Hannah
Sarah Cheesebrough
Sothan Pickett
Timothy Hughes
Timothy Shuttz
Tracey Havard
Tyrone Campbell
Tyrone Walker
William Shields
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.