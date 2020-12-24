 Skip to main content
Scaffolding falls from vehicle, causes accidents on I-65
Scaffolding falls from vehicle, causes accidents on I-65

Lane reopens after scaffolding falls from vehicle, causes accidents on I-65

Law enforcement responds to several crashes on Interstate 65 Thursday afternoon after a vehicle dropped scaffolding on the interstate. 

 Provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation

MERRILLVILLE — The left lane of southbound Interstate 65 near mile marker 252.9 has reopened after a vehicle lost some scaffolding, police said. 

Around 2:21 p.m. Thursday, a car that was carrying scaffolding lost it into a lane, causing several crashes, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot. 

"Several people have either crashed because they swerved, and they swerved into somebody, or hit it and crashed on it," Rot said. 

All of the scaffolding is out of the road, and crashes are on the inside shoulder, Rot said. 

No one was injured, but cars were damaged, as many motorists ran over the metal scaffolding and "tore up the underside of their cars," Rot said. 

It's not immediately clear what kind of vehicle the unknown motorist was driving. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

