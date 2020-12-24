Scaffolding falls from vehicle, causes accidents on I-65

MERRILLVILLE — The left lane of southbound Interstate 65 near mile marker 252.9 has reopened after a vehicle lost some scaffolding, police said.

Around 2:21 p.m. Thursday, a car that was carrying scaffolding lost it into a lane, causing several crashes, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

"Several people have either crashed because they swerved, and they swerved into somebody, or hit it and crashed on it," Rot said.

All of the scaffolding is out of the road, and crashes are on the inside shoulder, Rot said.

No one was injured, but cars were damaged, as many motorists ran over the metal scaffolding and "tore up the underside of their cars," Rot said.

It's not immediately clear what kind of vehicle the unknown motorist was driving.

