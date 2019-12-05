SCHERERVILLE — A phony professor and student duo scammed their way inside an elderly woman’s home and made away with her cash and jewelry, police said.
At 10:08 a.m. Thursday officers were called to a residence in the 1800 block of Chippewa Drive in Schererville after an elderly woman called 911 after the two scammers fled from her home after a struggle, Schererville police Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.
She told police they entered her house and stole belongings from her bedroom as part of a distraction burglary. The elderly resident answered a knock on her front door and a younger-looking Hispanic female told the woman she was a college student and conducting a survey.
Due to the cold, the woman invited the “student” inside after securing her dog in another room.
Once inside, the young woman posing as a student said her professor was outside and he could better explain the survey. The resident then invited a Hispanic man who identified himself as a professor inside the home and they began going through the survey in the kitchen.
After a little while, the man then asked if he could use the restroom but the woman became suspicious after he was gone for a few minutes. The elderly resident went to investigate and saw her bedroom door was shut. When she opened it, she saw the imitation professor rummaging through her closet. The elderly woman tried to stop the man from leaving and the two struggled, however, he was able to break free and flee the home with an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry, Cook said.
By that time, the pretend student was outside and the two left in a newer-model grey SUV with a yellow temporary Illinois license plate and drove toward U.S. 30, police reported. The plate began with “694” and may have been a Ford, the resident told police.
The woman said the man bent her finger back in the struggle but was otherwise unharmed, police said.
Cook cautioned residents to immediately report any suspicious activity and gave suggestions on what to do in such a situation.
“Do not to open your doors to anyone that you don’t know or don’t have a previously scheduled appointment with,” Cook said. “Call 911 immediately and stay inside the residence with the doors locked if you feel this is happening to you.”
He also advised residents to alert others in the home of what is happening and then lock all doors. Cook said people should not walk outside of their homes with a stranger.
“Always ask service workers for credentials or a permit, if they cannot provide either, immediately call the police,” he said.
The young woman is described as about 5 foot, 3 inches tall with a slender build and shoulder-length dark hair. The victim said she was wearing dark clothing and carrying a white Indiana University notebook.
The faux-professor was described as a Hispanic man about 6 feet tall with a slim build and scruffy beard with dark hair. He was wearing dark pants and a dark hoodie or zip-up jacket with a hood.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Tim Mele at 219-322-5000 or to remain anonymous call the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-322-5000.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.