While Regionites are no stranger to the wail of sirens, there are some residents who have their ears tuned to chaos 24/7. These “scanner sharks” ride the radio waves of Northwest Indiana crime and commotion around the clock, listening to calls between dispatchers and first responders, and in some cases, finding themselves in the midst of the action.
One afternoon the police scanner was chittering softly in the background as Dan Petreikis was relaxing on his front porch when something caught his attention.
“Suddenly all the channels lit up with an active police chase,” Petreikis said. “I gathered police were chasing an old station wagon and there were shots fired. It sounded like police had shot out his tires but he was still going.”
Petreikis listened as the pursuit zipped through Hammond and then headed toward the familiar streets of his former Hegewisch neighborhood.
“I heard them turn down my road as I ran around the corner and I could hear the sirens getting louder,” he recalled. “Then, as I got near a nearby train crossing, I saw lights flashing and I saw this old beat-up station wagon come barreling down. It launched over the train tracks like something out of ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ and there were sparks flying everywhere. The tires were shot out so the wheels were scraping on the road. It was freaky.”
Petreikis watched as the battered station wagon persevered onward with several squad cars in tow, disappearing over the horizon. Years later, Petreikis, now of Michigan City, is still an avid scanner listener, though these days he has traded his decades-old table top scanner radio collection for an app.
“Now you can download an app on your phone and listen to frequencies across the country,” Petreikis said. “It’s evolved so much in recent years.”
Now when a major emergency hits the radio waves, a notification alerts Petreikis and thousands of other listeners to pull their phone from their pocket and tune into agencies across the country. Petreikis uses “Scanner Radio Pro,” but there are a multitude of apps geared toward hobbyists.
Longtime tradition
Scanner listening has been a longtime tradition beginning in the 1930s. Radio technology allowed local enthusiasts to hear calls to emergency responders from dispatchers that were broadcasted on radio channels.
“I wake up and turn it on, turn it off when I get to work and then turn it back on when I come back,” Dave Zilai, 57, of Hammond, said. “It's on every available minute I'm in the house.”
Zilai describes himself as a “lifelong fire chaser,” driving to scenes of reported structure fires. As a child, he remembers saddling up on his bicycle with his portable scanner and pedaling to nearby calls.
“I've been to several fires,” Zilai said. “I like taking photos of action shots and love listening to firefighter tactics. It's the excitement. It's like an adrenaline rush.”
Zilai’s interest in scanner listening began before age 10, and eventually he saved money he earned from a paper route to purchase one of his own. His first scanner proved to be a complex creature. It required small chip-like crystals that hobbyists would have to order and then install in the radio. One crystal equaled one department's channel, he said.
“Before scanners, there were public service band radios that have AM/FM frequencies,” Zilai said. “With the short wave radio, you'd have to turn the dial to manually tune it and you'd have to guess about where you needed to be on the dial. If you were lucky, you'd catch a call.”
To program his scanner, he had to purchase a book of listed frequencies. However, the chance of catching a call was still “hit or miss,” Zilai said.
Sources of info
Marge Tomerlin, 79, of Kouts, has been a scanner listener since the early '70s, when the first programmable scanners were introduced. Tomerlin uses a Uniden scanner she has had for decades, which she bought around the time she became an EMT in Porter County in 1975.
“I still have the same scanner to this day,” she said. “I live by myself, so it’s my company.”
Tomerlin is able to pick up signals from Hebron, Kouts, Boone Grove, Morgan Township, Crown Point and Schererville, though over the years the amount of frequencies she’s able to pick up has dwindled. But it hasn’t stopped her from tuning in.
“It’s the first thing I turn on in the morning and the last thing I turn off; it runs all day,” Tomerlin said. “I know all of the different sounds, I’ve developed an ear for it.”
Tomerlin, like many other scanner sharks, has become a source of constant breaking news for friends and family.
“Even my kids, when they are over, ask, ‘Can you turn that thing down?’ But then they call me when they hear sirens, asking, ‘Mom, what’s going on?’” Tomerlin said.
More than mayhem
In the early 2000s, manual scanners gave way to digital models, with Radio Shack releasing its own digital scanner in 2003.
Brian Estes, 48, of Lynwood, has been a scanner listener for 18 years and owns a Unication G5 unit. The switch from analogue to digital caused him to buy the unit to replace his Uniden BCP962.
Estes, a Region native, said he began listening to plan ahead for wrecks and bad road conditions for his work commute. Now he also tunes into his scanner for entertainment.
“I like listening to police pursuits,” Estes said. “Last night there was a chase that started at the Target in Hobart and went all the way to Interstate 80/94. You hear all of the routes and turns of the chase popping off.”
Estes has learned the local police signal codes by heart and his scanner is on 24/7, covering the range of Northwest Indiana happenings from robberies to fires.
“I caught a call of a fire at The Mansards in Griffith where they were doing active rescues,” Estes said. “I heard a man being taken to the ambulance and found out later he died. Sometimes you hear sad calls.”
However, more than mayhem exists on Region radio waves. Sometimes scanner sharks catch a heartfelt “Merry Christmas,” between those working holidays and tear-filled farewells from first responders signing off for their final shift. Sometimes what crackles over the airwaves elicits a chuckle or raised eyebrow.
“I also hear some funny ones,” Estes said. “One lady asked to have police on standby as she went to the liquor store because her husband didn’t want her to buy any more beer. Another one was about a neighbor’s chicken running loose. I’ve also heard calls where there’s loose horses running along the expressway. There’s definitely some interesting calls out here.”
And sometimes Estes hears a familiar address come across.
“I heard an ambulance call for my grandma’s address for a fainting episode toned out and I called my family,” Estes said. “She’s 93 years old, which is another reason I keep my scanner on 24/7. I know she’s in bad shape.”
Estes posts the more notable calls on social media, where a host of local groups exist for scanner sharks to trade notes and discuss breaking news as it unfurls. Before Facebook, however, hobbyists met up to share their love of listening.
Petreikis said he remembers in the 1990s when there was a hefty community of scanner listeners, who, while monitoring local first responder’s whereabouts, also hunted for “secret frequencies.”
“They would look for hidden frequencies that were encrypted, like the FBI and Air Force One,” he said.
Volume of calls
To date, the Lake County 911 Center has answered more than 341,321 calls this year with numbers climbing daily. In November alone, there were 28,956 calls to the Lake County 911 Center.
In addition, a total of 684,784 radio transmissions were made in Lake County in November, which included 91 structure fires, 961 disturbances, 1,884 vehicle collisions, 2,781 alarms, 3,598 emergency medical calls and 8,018 traffic stops. Which means that scanner sharks will never face a shortage of air wave entertainment.
Ryan Cusak, Lake County Emergency Communications public information officer, said dispatch operators and police are very aware they’re being listened to on the other side of the air waves.
“Dispatchers have to be as delicate as possible with certain situations but at the same time, the public has the right to know what’s going on around them,” Cusak said. “However, when there’s a SWAT tactical situation, the channel is encrypted so it can’t be heard on a police scanner, which is done because of operational security.”
While listening to a police scanner itself is not a crime, Indiana law does classify the use of a police scanner while committing a crime as “unlawful use of a police radio,” a Class B misdemeanor.
Cusak said since the Lake County 911 Department was formed as a consolidated dispatch center in October 2015, things have changed for scanner listeners in the area. Beforehand, each department had its own frequency, but now departments share frequencies, which means one channel can transmit multiple agencies’ calls.
Before becoming dispatch operators themselves, Cusak tells trainees to download a police scanner app or buy a scanner to familiarize themselves with police jargon and the types of calls they will likely be working with.
“We love to know community members are actively engaged and looking out for one another,” Cusak said. “Scanner listeners seem to be pretty connected of what’s happening in their neighborhoods for the better of all. It’s like a neighborhood watch, which is pretty cool.”