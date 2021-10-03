Scare's worth a cancer-free report, Region survivor says

I had no reason to be overly concerned about my mammogram this time.

My scans last year were good. The lymph nodes were fine; there were no new nodules. My June appointment at the Mayo Clinic was for a "routine" annual screening.

I quickly found out there is no such thing as routine.

I'd been in the mammography department for several hours that day in late June, and grew more anxious as time passed. Something bothersome had been detected. Again.

More images were taken and a couple of ultrasounds were ordered to get a better idea of what was detected.

"We want to have a doctor look at these images," the radiologist explained.

I knew what that meant. Two years ago, when I was told the same thing, images showed a nodule about the size of a blueberry in the left breast. There was some concern about the sentinel lymph node. That's the first lymph node to which cancer cells are most likely to spread from a primary tumor.

I had surgery at the Mayo Clinic two months later, in 2019. A malignant lesion and the sentinel lymph were removed.

The cancer had not spread so the prescribed protocol was radiation.