Scare's worth a cancer-free report, Region survivor says
urgent
BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

Scare's worth a cancer-free report, Region survivor says

I had no reason to be overly concerned about my mammogram this time.

My scans last year were good. The lymph nodes were fine; there were no new nodules. My June appointment at the Mayo Clinic was for a "routine" annual screening.

I quickly found out there is no such thing as routine.

I'd been in the mammography department for several hours that day in late June, and grew more anxious as time passed. Something bothersome had been detected. Again.

More images were taken and a couple of ultrasounds were ordered to get a better idea of what was detected.

"We want to have a doctor look at these images," the radiologist explained.

I knew what that meant. Two years ago, when I was told the same thing, images showed a nodule about the size of a blueberry in the left breast. There was some concern about the sentinel lymph node. That's the first lymph node to which cancer cells are most likely to spread from a primary tumor. 

I had surgery at the Mayo Clinic two months later, in 2019. A malignant lesion and the sentinel lymph were removed.

The cancer had not spread so the prescribed protocol was radiation.

All looked good until three months ago when we returned to Mayo.

Tests showed a lymph node had changed dramatically over the past year and a new nodule was spotted in my left breast.

How was that possible, I wondered. How could things have changed that quickly in a year?

A biopsy and needle aspiration were ordered.

My husband and I met with a member of the clinic's breast care team for pre-surgery screening.

As she was going through her checklist of questions, she asked if I had any reactions to certain medications or vaccinations.

I had none previously, I told her, but had serious problems with my second COVID-19 vaccination. I broke out in rash that spread throughout my body. It lasted for eight weeks.

She looked up from her notes and asked in which arm I had the vaccination.

The left arm, I told her. 

"Wait a minute. Left arm, left lymph. I wonder if that might be what we have going on here," she said.

A lymph node helps the body fight infection.

"If you had a rash in your system for that long a time, it could very well be we're seeing the lymph's response. That could explain why the lymph node looks so different from a year ago. I don't want to give us false hope, but I'm not ruling that out as a possibility."

Based on my history, we presumed the nodule was most likely malignant. I had had cancer in that breast twice before. But the lymph node suggestion gave us hope. 

"We don't know what to expect," she said. "These are uncharted waters. This is new to all of us."

She said the clinic has begun tracking possible links between mammograms, the vaccine and abnormal scans.

Research at Johns Hopkins shows the COVID vaccine, like other vaccinations, can cause a temporary enlargement of lymph nodes. This can cause a mammogram to appear abnormal even when there is no indication of cancer, findings show.

Fortunately, that appears to be the case with me.

The biopsies showed both the lymph and nodule were benign. I return to Mayo in six months to have what remains of the nodule removed.

Those were some anxious moments waiting for the results, but if the worst the vaccine cost me was a bothersome rash and a heck of a scare, it was worth it for a cancer-free report.

Sharon Ross is a 48-year employee of The Times and a breast cancer survivor. The opinions are the writer's

