Scheeringa Farms and Produce owner Don Scheeringa is being remembered as a "true steward of the land."

Scheeringa, who died Aug. 20 at the age of 82, long ran the popular farm stand at 9436 Cline Ave. in Highland, where generations of Region residents have gone to shop for fruit, vegetables and flowers.

"Our hearts are heavy with both sadness and gratitude for the life he lived. He is a true steward of the land and the heart of Scheeringa Farms. He has peacefully passed away, leaving behind a legacy that we will carry on," Scheeringa Farms and Produce posted on social media. "As we say goodbye to this remarkable man, who touched the lives of many, we find peace in the fact that he is in peace again. His spirit will forever linger here. Just as the seasons change, so too will the farm continue to grow and thrive, as a living tribute to him."

The Scheeringa family moved to Highland in 1940 and started tending the land where the farmstand still stands. Bill Scheeringa farmed the land along Cline Avenue, peddling corn, tomatoes and other produce he grew. He, his son Don and daughter Loretta opened The Farm Stand in front of the farmhouse in 1967. Don Scheeringa and his late wife Barb took it over when his father died in 1987.

The third-generation family business is now run by Don and Barb Scheeringa's daughters Jeannine, Jennifer and Janille.

Scheeringa Farms and Produce operates greenhouses as large as 30,000 square feet, where it grows its hanging baskets and bedding plants. It operates an open-air market that brings in Michigan produce like apples, peaches and honey crisp apple cider.

Scheeringa Farms and Produce has long sold heirloom tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash and eggplants to shoppers, also packaging and wholesaling them to restaurants and grocery stores across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland. It's long supplied the public with annuals, perennials and other flowers.

It also sells locally sourced honey, sauces, salad dressings and marinades.

A regional destination, it also offers activities during harvest time, such as hayrides, a petting zoo and a "pumpkin express" train. People also can pick their own tomatoes right off the vine there in the late summer.

The community rallied to support the farmstand when developers recently proposed building senior housing on some of the farmland the family has long rented. Signs supporting Scheeringa Farms popped up on lawns across Highland.