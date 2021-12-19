Scheeringa Farms still wants to buy its farmland

HIGHLAND — Scheeringa Farms still opposes construction of a senior citizen housing complex on the farmland it has rented for several generations, a member of the family told the Town Council recently.
"We still don't want this to go through," said Janille Lynn Scheeringa.
She said the farm is still willing to buy the nearly 20 acres of land, adding they would agree to the same amount that Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa, is willing to pay.
Scheeringa said the family-owned business would like to keep farming that acreage for generations to come.
Russell is slated to pay about $840,000 for the undeveloped parcel, which is currently worth about $150,000, according to Council President Roger Sheeman, R-5th.
The site runs adjacent to Strack & Van Til, from Cline Avenue to Kleinman Road along Ernie Strack Drive.
Earlier this year, the council voted 3-2 to rezone Scheeringa Farms from residential to a multi-family planned unit development to accommodate the complex.
There was a subsequent revote on the rezoning after an error was discovered in the land's legal description.
Both votes drew the same result: Voting in favor were Councilmen Mark Herak, D-2nd; Vice President Bernie Zemen, D-1st; and Sheeman.
Voting against were Councilmen Mark Schocke, R-3rd, and Tom Black, R-4th.
The lengthy saga has seen at least a couple councilmen challenge Sheeman's leadership with claims of secret meetings and documents not provided until minutes before the start of some of the meetings.
Schocke said an economic prediction document about the proposed development did not reach him until about 45 minutes before the meeting started.
Some of the councilmen have also said that they were unaware that a previously discussed tax increment financing had been boosted from $3 to 4 million and that Russell — instead of the town — was going to pay for the rebuilding and relocation of Ernie Strack Drive.
In the meantime, final approval for the project centers on the economic assistance the town is willing to give Russell.
Consultant Jennifer Hudson, who developed an economic prediction document, said the project's value will sustain the debt service, or interest payments, of the TIF bonds.
Because he only received the document just prior to the meeting, Schocke asked Hudson appear at next Monday's study session to discuss it.
Sheeman agreed and said Hudson will participate in the study session.
"I would just move to introduce" an ordinance to authorize the TIF bonds tonight, Herak said.
Typically, an ordinance is introduced at one meeting, with the vote coming at a subsequent meeting.
The council also has the option of passing an ordinance in the same meeting as the introduction if the entire council agrees to hold the vote.