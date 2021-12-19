Scheeringa Farms still wants to buy its farmland

Voting against were Councilmen Mark Schocke, R-3rd, and Tom Black, R-4th.

The lengthy saga has seen at least a couple councilmen challenge Sheeman's leadership with claims of secret meetings and documents not provided until minutes before the start of some of the meetings.

Schocke said an economic prediction document about the proposed development did not reach him until about 45 minutes before the meeting started.

Some of the councilmen have also said that they were unaware that a previously discussed tax increment financing had been boosted from $3 to 4 million and that Russell — instead of the town — was going to pay for the rebuilding and relocation of Ernie Strack Drive.

In the meantime, final approval for the project centers on the economic assistance the town is willing to give Russell.

Consultant Jennifer Hudson, who developed an economic prediction document, said the project's value will sustain the debt service, or interest payments, of the TIF bonds.

Because he only received the document just prior to the meeting, Schocke asked Hudson appear at next Monday's study session to discuss it.