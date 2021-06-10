Schererville acquires key parcel for final Pennsy Greenway Trail expansion

SCHERERVILLE — The town is set to acquire a key parcel for the fourth and final phase of the Pennsy Greenway Trail.

The Schererville Town Council unanimously approved purchasing land at 9400 Clark St., owned by the Schererville Fraternal Order of Eagles, to expand the trail during a Wednesday meeting.

The $150,000 purchase is the last of the property acquisitions the town needs for the project, Jim Gorman, the town’s director of operations, later told The Times.

In May 2019, the town received $2.91 million from the state of Indiana’s Next Level Trails grant program to finish the project.

Gorman said the grant will provide 80% of the funding for the project, while the town will split the remaining 20% with Lake County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the project will include 2.33 miles of asphalt and boardwalk along a former railroad corridor from Rohrman Park to Clark Road, as well as a new trail head along Clark Road.

The town is set to partner with the Lake County Parks Department to see the fourth phase through, as part of the trail goes through unincorporated project, Gorman said.