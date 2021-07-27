Schererville Chamber set to host corn roast Friday

SCHERERVILLE — Sweet niblets, the Schererville Chamber of Commerce's annual corn roast is back.

For $6, attendees can chow down on all-you-can-eat corn from Herr Farms, based in Lowell, at the Chamber's 58th corn roast, to be held from 4-11 p.m. Friday at Peter G. Redar Memorial Park, 217 Gregory St.

Roasted corn will be served from 4-8 p.m., and the beer garden will be open until 11 p.m., with last call at 10:30 p.m.

Nicole Kelly, chamber administrator, told The Times there also will be 13 food trucks at the event, with around 25 retail vendors. ATMs will be available at the event, she noted.

Live music will play from 4-11 p.m. with PRX - Party Rock Experience to take the stage from 4-8 p.m. From 8-11 p.m., Time Bandits will play in the beer garden, Kelly said.

Kelly said the event is a joint effort between the Chamber and the town.

"We have great support from the town, the police department, the town council, the parks department with this event," Kelly said.

Weather put a damper on the event last year, with high-wind storms causing the event to be canceled for the first time in 57 years, Kelly said.