Schererville council defers tobacco ordinance to hash out details

The BZA would then make a recommendation on the variance to the Town Council, which would vote on the matter, Estrada said.

"The thoughts behind that is that the BZA and the town will have a little bit more control of placement of these type of shops within the town of Schererville," Estrada said Monday.

The resolution wouldn't impact existing shops or hookah lounges in town or a grocery store, supermarket or convenience store, or a similar retailer, that sells "conventional" cigars, cigarettes or tobacco as a secondary product, Estrada said.

However, if an existing hookah lounge, tobacco or e-cigarette/vapor shop were to be sold, the new owner would need to seek a variance, Estrada said.

Charlotte Woodworth, who has owned a tobacco shop in town for 20 years, asked who brought the ordinance to the Commission.

"We've had a kind of a rush in the last year. We've had, I think, three or four new tobacco stores that have come into town, and a lot of people do travel across the state line to buy tobacco products over here," Town Manager Bob Volkmann said.

"Some of the concern was some of the ancillary products that were being sold in some of these establishments."