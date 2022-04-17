Schererville couple starring in HGTV show, planning to expand Chicago's MegMade to NWI

A Schererville couple who runs a chic furniture and decor store in Chicago will soon be sharing their passion for design and renovation with a national audience.

Joe and Meg Piercy, who own the successful MegMade furniture and interior design shop in Chicago's trendy Logan Square neighborhood, will soon be starring in the new "Renovation Goldmine" series on HGTV, one of the most-watched cable networks in the country with an average viewership of 9.7 million people per month and a reach into 80 million U.S. households. It will first air at 7 p.m. April 30.

The Piercys are a married couple and business partners who moved from the city to Briar Ridge in Schererville after their family grew to three boys.

"Chicago is and continues to be a favorite place of ours," Joe Piercy said. "It's where we met, had three of our kids and where our heart is. But we had three rambunctious little boys and needed space. Neither of us was from here and had family nearby to help. Some of our best friends are in Valparaiso and convinced us to come out here instead of to Winnetka or Naperville."

After making a Schererville house a dream home, they plan to soon open their second store in Northwest Indiana.

"There's so much growth in Northwest Indiana," he said. "So many people are building, renovating and moving here. We wanted to be part of all the excitement."

They will be evangelizing for an "old is gold" mantra on their forthcoming eight-episode series on HGTV, in which they upcycle furniture to save money for interior design clients. In each episode, they seek to find a "goldmine of treasures" in clients' homes, revive old furniture pieces and use the money saved to fund dream home renovations.

“You may not think a renovation is affordable, but we know how to make it happen,” Meg Piercy said. “We use pieces that our clients already own to save them thousands.”

In each episode, they help two families from somewhere across Chicagoland, with the A plot focusing on the more difficult and challenging project and the B plot dealing with one more modest in scope, typically with one or two rooms and a more limited budget. In the premiere episode, they help a couple refresh their main bedroom and another family complete a full kitchen renovation.

They transform a vintage desk, antique chairs and side tables into statement pieces they incorporate into the renovations.

“That’s money in the bank to give them the home they’ve always imagined,” he said. “There’s gold in every house, and we know where to find it.”

The Piercys, who met at Park Community Church in Lincoln Park after Meg noticed a guy she thought was cute while working as a Sunday greeter, got into the business by chance.

"I grew up very handy. My mom was a go-getter on the home projects," she said. "I was into fashion in college and did some styling, interior design, patterns and things like that. But we started MegMade by accident."

They first got into DIY when they were too broke to buy a changing table for their newborn first son. Meg Piercy found a vintage dresser next to a dumpster in an alley and repurposed it after learning how by staying up all night watching YouTube "sparking a passion that never went away."

"We had been robbed blind by a contractor flipping a house," she said. "Joe had to finish the house himself, which is how we learned construction. We weren't going to have the nursery of our dreams but painting the dresser became a therapeutic thing at a very hard time in our life."

She sold the piece online after tiring of it and got another to redo. They started painting more furniture while watching television in their living room and selling it online on Craigslist under posts entitled MegMade.

"The name of our company came from me telling people coming through our house every night that, 'Meg made this, Meg made that,'" Joe Piercy said. "Everything was a Meg creation whether a chandelier made from wicker baskets, a credenza or painted furniture."

They eventually opened the 10,000-square-foot MegMade store at 2728 N. Elston Ave. in Chicago. They do interior design throughout the Chicago area and sell unique, one-of-a-kind furniture pieces around the country. MegMade specializes in customizable furniture, home decor and antique pieces they've restored at two production sites where they do reupholstery of vintage furniture.

The show will focus on the couple coming into a family's home in search of "gold" or vintage pieces they can bring back to life by making them look new and fitting them in with the refreshed design. They seek to restore the charm and character of old furniture instead of just tearing down outdated spaces, clearing everything out and starting over.

"We can bring out aspects of the furniture to accentuate the new," he said. "Not everything has to be brand new. It can be restored and finished to save you money. It's a fun talking point that makes it one of a kind."

"Renovation Goldmine's" producer Frank Content first approached the Piercys about doing a show five years ago while they were working to build their brand on social media. The home renovation program would showcase "Meg's cool designs and Joe's huge personality."

They filmed a sizzle reel but then HGTV was sold to Discovery and wasn't taking any new shows.

A year and a half after the merger, the cable channel got back to them, asked them to resubmit and ultimately picked up an eight-episode season. They shot the pilot right after the coronavirus pandemic started and had to film the next seven episodes while grappling with pandemic challenges such as supply shortages.

It was filmed over the course of nine months.

"We love HGTV. It has many hosts that are wonderful to watch," she said. "But we tried not to watch it while we were filming. We didn't want to be influenced by anyone. We just wanted to be ourselves."

They got about 1,300 submissions from a casting call on their website and narrowed it down to the ones that ended up on the show. About five or six of the houses are in Chicago and the rest in the suburbs.

"Meg did the designing and she crushed it, getting to the character of each home," he said. "We had the most amazing team behind us. Every single project is different. No two projects look alike."

They felt comfortable on camera while filming the show. Having worked together for years, it came naturally.

"Joe's personality is so contagious, you can ask any of his friends," she said. "A professor in graduate school said if you looked up 'joy' in the dictionary there was a picture of Joe next to it. He can talk to a wall for hours. We don't need to be seen by the world or be in the limelight but really enjoyed the process and the opportunity to spend more time together. But we quickly realized we were made to do this and it was more fun than we anticipated. We hope the people who watch it have as much fun as we did. We try to bring levity and happiness to people for a 45-minute to an hour break."

They said their show is unique.

"There are a lot of shows about home renovation but not about taking furniture and making it new," she said. "With the pandemic, we're seeing more interest in refinishing furniture. People value what they already have and how important it is to have pieces from their parents or grandparents in their home. It makes a house into a home. There's been a huge uptick in interest."

The show is filled with emotional moments when they see family heirlooms revived.

"It hits the heartstrings but also had funny moments on each show whether it's Joe showing up on set in scuba gear or where I nearly glue each hair to my head," she said. "It's got moments that make you laugh and impactful moments we never dreamed of where people are crying, saying they never dreamed their homes could look like this."

They hope to inspire more people to take an interest in upcycling furniture.

"We'd like people to catch the DIY bug," she said. "Home renovation can be very expensive and require a lot of work. We kind of feature within the show how you can take a paintbrush, paint a dresser and transform the space. You can start small and go bigger. You could buy a frame and lamp from Salvation Army to get into home design before moving on to bigger projects like wallpapering. You can get confidence before taking too big of a bite. We want to build your confidence. You don't have to do other people's designs. You can do what you love within your space and make your space your own."

The Piercys have been working on other projects, including a YouTube series to go along with the show, a new furniture line, more wallpaper designs and a YouMade series of paints for restoration projects. A MegMade University will offer a series of video tutorials for homeowners looking to tackle their own home and furniture restoration projects.

"We're working on a lot of exciting new things in addition to the new store," she said.

They hope the show will be renewed after the first season.

"Obviously, we hope it's a huge hit and that our excitement and enthusiasm for each other shines through," she said. "We just want to be positive role models and have a good influence on people in our city and neighborhood. We want to have a positive impact."

For more information, visit HGTV.com or megmade.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.