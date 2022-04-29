Schererville couple's home renovation show to debut on HGTV this weekend

A Schererville couple's new home renovation show will premier this weekend on HGTV.

Joe and Meg Piercy, who own the MegMade furniture and interior design shop in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood, star in the new "Renovation Goldmine" series. It debuts at 7 p.m. Saturday on HGTV, which reaches 80 million households in the United States and ranks among the most-watched cable networks nationwide.

"We're so excited for everyone to see the show and be inspired to make their home 'uniquely them," Meg Piercy said. "A lot of people think it costs a ton of money to create a home like no other, but you can get so far by picking up some tools and going for it. The show will showcase the unique ways to use furniture you already own to save thousands."

The Piercys recently moved their family to Briar Ridge in Schererville and plan to open a second MegMade store in Munster soon.

In their eight-episode series, they will help interior design clients upcycle old furniture while doing sweeping home renovations. They will tackle two projects in each episode.

They transform a vintage desk, antique chairs, side tables and other pieces of furniture "into striking statement pieces that they’ll incorporate back into the renovated spaces."

All of the episodes were filmed in Chicago or the suburbs. In the first episode, the married duo helps a family with a full kitchen renovation and another couple refresh their main bedroom.

The show will air at 7 p.m. on Saturdays on HGTV, which is watched by an average of 9.7 million viewers each month.

Producer Frank Content Inc. promises that Joe and Meg will "execute more stunning home overhauls while using rich paints, stains and fabrics to restore dining tables, buffets and sofas that need a fresh start."

For more information, visit HGTV.com or megmade.com.

