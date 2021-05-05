Schererville fire station adopts Safe Have Baby Box

We are proud to partner with Schererville, which has also joined 66 other baby box locations. There is no doubt that Schererville is taking a proactive approach to infant abandonment in our country," Kelsey said.

According to the Safe Haven Baby Box website, a baby box is a safety device provided for under the state's Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for their newborn. A Baby Box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the Baby Box, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization also has been educating students and raising awareness in communities across America as well as providing crucial emergency personnel training on how to best respond for both mother