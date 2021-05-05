Schererville fire station adopts Safe Have Baby Box

SCHERERVILLE — Mario and Jennifer Melgoza agree adopted daughter, 18-month-old Grace, is the most "precious thing ever."
"Grace is nothing but a blessing," Jennifer Melgoza said.
Brown hair, brown-eyed Grace, who was cuddled and lovingly watched over by her parents, was left in a Safe Haven Baby Box in 2019 in Hammond by her biological mother.
The Melgozas, who adopted Grace a month later, were invited on Tuesday to attend and speak at the unveiling and blessing of the 66th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation at Schererville Fire Station No. 2, 280 Plum Creek Drive.
"This baby box is now available. No shame, no name, no blame," Monica Kelsey said following a blessing of the baby box by the Rev. Mick Kopil of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
The cost for the $15,000 baby box was raised by the Tri Kappa Associate Chapter of Dyer, Schererville and St. John.
Colleen DeVries, a charter member of Tri Kappa, said that despite the inclement weather, "This is a heartwarming day and I feel sunshine in my heart."
DeVries thanked all those in her sorority who helped collect some $26,000 during the COVID-19, those in the community and those town officials, particularly Schererville Fire Chief Robert Patterson, who assisted her group in their endeavor.
"The baby box will be a beacon of hope for a young mom or dad. It will be a safe and a shelter for a child who can go forward to be loved like little Grace," DeVries said.
Patterson in turn thanked DeVries for all her "hard work raising over $15,000 needed to cover the cost of the Safe Haven Baby Box."
Kelsey, who left her career as a firefighter/medic, created the Safe Haven Baby Box Organization in 2016.
She told a story of a woman who was raped, found out she was pregnant at age 17 and gave birth to that infant in 1973.
"That child was me," Kelsey said.
Kelsey said the Schererville baby box is the 57th Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana.
"Since 2016, there have been a total of 10 babies placed inside our baby boxes, with six of these taking place in 2020," Kelsey said.
An 11th, a baby girl, was left by her biological mother in a baby box this past Sunday in Clarksville, Indiana, Kelsey said.
"Safe Haven Baby Boxes works hard to ensure that every parent knows that this last resort option is available to them. We will not stop until every parent knows all their options, including a Safe Haven surrender.
We are proud to partner with Schererville, which has also joined 66 other baby box locations. There is no doubt that Schererville is taking a proactive approach to infant abandonment in our country," Kelsey said.
According to the Safe Haven Baby Box website, a baby box is a safety device provided for under the state's Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for their newborn. A Baby Box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the Baby Box, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.
The Safe Haven Baby Box organization also has been educating students and raising awareness in communities across America as well as providing crucial emergency personnel training on how to best respond for both mother
America as well as providing crucial emergency personnel training on how to best respond for both mother and child in this situation. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes National 24-hour hotline (1-866-99BABY1) offers counseling services to a parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their newborn. Nationwide, 98 surrenders have resulted from calling the Safe Haven Baby Boxes National 24-hour hotline in the last three years.