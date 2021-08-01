Schererville fire station undergoing 'big improvement,' officials say

Patterson, who started as a volunteer with the department in 1995, said it's a great feeling to see the project move forward.

"It's exciting to come somewhere and then grow with the department. You just hope to keep seeing it growing and growing as you go," Patterson said. "Knowing that they're looking for more full timers for us, it's even more exciting."

Before, the station had three bays and a small office, which had "a couple" of LaZBoy recliners, said Schererville Town Manager Bob Volkmann.

Expanding the Springvale fire station will allow the fire department to better respond to the east side of the town, Volkmann said.

"There's more potential for growth in that segment of town," Volkmann said.

"Of course, as traffic increases all through the area, because of growth, response times are the critical measure for the fire department, and ambulance, for EMS and for fire. We want the station strategically located to provide the best and most efficient coverage for the community."

Volkmann said the town began eyeing the expansion project in early 2019, plans for the expansion of the third fire station were complete later that year, with bids put out for the project in December.