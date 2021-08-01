 Skip to main content
Schererville fire station undergoing 'big improvement,' officials say
Renovations are underway at the town of Schererville's third fire station at 1949 Springvale Drive. The $1.43 million project includes adding six bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, living area, a workout facility, an office and three expanded bays, Schererville Fire Chief Robert Patterson said. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

SCHERERVILLE — The town is transforming one of its fire stations, which is from the Schererville Fire Department's volunteer days, to accommodate for the town's growing fire service.  

The renovations will be a "big improvement," from the old station, which was built in 1987 and intended to be used by volunteers, Schererville Fire Chief Robert Patterson told The Times. 

"It wasn't built to house anybody," Patterson said, noting the old station had a small office area. "It was pretty much just a station for guys to respond to." 

Renovations at Schererville Fire Station No. 3, 1949 Springvale Drive, began earlier this year.

The $1.43 million project includes adding six bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, living area, a workout facility, an office and three expanded bays, Patterson said. 

Patterson noted the expanded bays create space for the town's tower truck, which didn't fit in the old facility, as well as gear. 

When the third fire station was built in the 1980s, the town's fire department was all volunteers. Over the years, the department has grown and now includes 18 full-time firefighters and around 40 part-timers, Patterson said. 

"For the future, we can start trying to man it with more people up there," Patterson said, noting the department is working with the town to improve staffing needs. "That's why we put six beds in there, so that we can try to get more staffing up there."

Patterson, who started as a volunteer with the department in 1995, said it's a great feeling to see the project move forward. 

"It's exciting to come somewhere and then grow with the department. You just hope to keep seeing it growing and growing as you go," Patterson said. "Knowing that they're looking for more full timers for us, it's even more exciting."

Before, the station had three bays and a small office, which had "a couple" of LaZBoy recliners, said Schererville Town Manager Bob Volkmann. 

Expanding the Springvale fire station will allow the fire department to better respond to the east side of the town, Volkmann said. 

"There's more potential for growth in that segment of town," Volkmann said.

"Of course, as traffic increases all through the area, because of growth, response times are the critical measure for the fire department, and ambulance, for EMS and for fire. We want the station strategically located to provide the best and most efficient coverage for the community."

Volkmann said the town began eyeing the expansion project in early 2019, plans for the expansion of the third fire station were complete later that year, with bids put out for the project in December. 

A bid was awarded for the project in early 2020, but then the COVID-19 hit, putting the project on hold due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, Volkmann said. 

Volkmann said the project was rebid at the start of this year and awarded to Gariup Construction. 

Work began on the site in the spring, and the project is slated to be complete at the end of the year, Volkmann said.

"I'm figuring we'll be occupying the space, either at the end of the year, or first quarter next year," he said. 

"It's great to see this project getting done," Volkmann added. "To me, it's a natural evolution of the department and providing housing for the staff that are working the 24/7 shifts is important. We're cramped for space at Central Station, and really in order to expand our staffing, one of the first things that is fundamental is we've got to have a place for them to work from."

Tags

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

