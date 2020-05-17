Schererville holds off on increase to firefighter insurance policy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHERERVILLE — An increase to the town's firefighter insurance policy hangs in the balance while council members discuss alternative rates.

Recently, the Town Council approved various changes to the town personnel policy manual for fire department supplemental policies regarding extra duty shift guidelines and policies related to overtime, staffing and injuries.

When bringing the changes outlined in Ordinance No. 1956 to a vote, Ward 1 Councilwoman Robin Arvanitis made a motion to approve the policy, along with increasing the firefighter's VFIS insurance policy to $1,000.

Currently, the town pays $800 weekly through the VFIS policy to employees who are unable to work because of an on-duty related injury and cannot be assigned to light duty work.

The policy was increased in February 2017 from $750 to $800, Town Manager Bob Volkmann said.

Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Connelly said he wants to see an increase to the policy, but doesn't want to see employees paid more while out on leave than when they are working.

"I do agree that we do need to increase the VFIS policy for our firefighters. Speaking for myself, we should absolutely increase it," Connelly said. "But I think some further analysis needs to be done."