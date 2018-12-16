SCHERERVILLE —The town has reinstated its director of operations position, and a familiar face with the municipality will fill it.
Jim Gorman has been promoted into the role. The Town Council on Wednesday unanimously selected Gorman, who is currently superintendent of Schererville's Wastewater Department.
Councilman Tom Schmitt said Gorman, who has about 25 years of service with Schererville, will begin his new role Jan. 1.
“We're really happy with the choice,” Schmitt said.
Gorman will work with Town Manager Bob Volkmann to assist in the town's administrative responsibilities, Schmitt said.
His biweekly salary is $3,569.23.
Schmitt said Gorman already is familiar with the town and brings “a great amount of knowledge” to his new role.
As the wastewater superintendent, Gorman has served as project manager for a variety of initiatives within that department over the years.
Volkmann estimated those projects to be in the vicinity of $25 million.
Schmitt said the town never filled the director of operations position after the last person in that role left the municipality about 10 years ago. The economy was a factor in the town eliminating the position until now.
Volkmann said he's been “flying solo.” The growth in the community and many upcoming projects, including improvements to Kennedy Avenue, created a need to reinstate the position.
“We're really extremely busy,” Volkmann said.
In his new role, Gorman will train with Volkmann to learn all of the administrative aspects of the municipality, Schmitt said.
He said another benefit of reinstating the director of operations position is it can create a smooth transition if Volkmann were to decide to retire as town manager. Volkmann said he doesn't have immediate plans to retire from the municipality.
The town posted the director of operations position internally as it searched for candidates. Volkmann said six employees were interested in the role.
The town will need to name a new wastewater superintendent as Gorman moves into his new job. Schmitt said the municipality could promote a current employee into that role, and Gorman likely would be involved in recommending his successor.