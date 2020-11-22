Schererville OKs $15K grant reimbursement to councilman

Both the Redevelopment Commission and the Town Council approved Johnson's reimbursement 4-0.

The maximum reimbursement allowed under the town's façade matching grant program is $15,000, documents show.

Previously, Johnson's law office was located at 956 W. U.S. 30, Schererville, according to Indiana secretary of state records.

Johnson previously told The Times he was hesitant to apply for the grant, given he is a councilman; however, he was encouraged to apply for the program.

"I was really honored to have been granted it. I've got to be honest. It's a great program to really help out businesses and to improve our downtown area," Johnson said.

Johnson later added: "I'd rather not be on the agenda as an agenda item. So I'm glad it's over."

Town Manager Bob Volkmann said Johnson has a right to apply for the grant just like any other citizen.

Town Attorney David Austgen agreed with Volkmann's assessment.