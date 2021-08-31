Schererville police accepting applications for citizens police academy

SCHERERVILLE — The Schererville Police Department is gearing up to again host its citizens police academy.

Schererville residents 18 years and older are eligible to apply for the nine-week academy, which will be held from 7-9 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 20.

The academy class size is limited to 20 participants, according to a press release.

Through the academy, citizens will be able to see how the police department works and new technologies the department offers.

Class curriculum will include law enforcement-related subjects, such as patrol functions; hand-held radar training; accident, criminal and DUI investigations; self-defense, firearms and railway enforcement; and use of force issues.

Participants also will have a chance to tour the Schererville Police Department and discuss current policing issues, such as use of force, pursuit policies and evidence collection.

Once academy participants graduate, they will be eligible to apply for the town's Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) program.

Applications can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Schererville Police Department's records division, 25 E. Joliet St.