Schererville police, community gather in honor of fallen officers

Instead of its normal gathering, the police department allowed residents to visit the memorial from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Wagner said.

"We've had people out here all day. We're going to have people out here all day until 6 p.m.," Wagner said Friday afternoon.

Those visiting the memorial could chat with officers, view a photo slideshow of officers with the Schererville Police Department, as well as plaques honoring Schererville officers who died, or were injured, in the line of duty.

24,883 police deaths

Two Schererville officers have died in the line of duty since 1964, the department said in a post on its Facebook page.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been 24,883 reported line of duty deaths, which includes K-9 officers, in America since 1776.

Of those deaths, 450 were reported in Indiana and 66 were recorded across Northwest Indiana.

Schererville lost its first officer in the line of duty on Aug. 4, 1964, after then Police Chief Peter Redar was struck by a jackknifed semitrailer.