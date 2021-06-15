Schererville police open registration for kids cop camp

SCHERERVILLE — The Schererville Police Department is bringing back its cop camp for kids. This is the 12th kids camp the department has hosted.

Registration for the camp opened Monday , and is open until 5 p.m. July 16 to Schererville residents only, Schererville police Sgt. Tim Arvanitis said in a news release.

Arvanitis said class sizes will be limited, with a minimum of six and maximum of 20. The camp is on a first-come, first-serve basis, he added.

The free camp is for middle school children ages 10-13 and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 to July 30. Lunch and snacks will be provided, according to a news release.

Campers will tour the Schererville Police Department, meet officers and receive hands-on training in firearms — through a video game — and evidence collection.

Attendees also will see K-9 and SWAT demonstrations, Arvanitis said in a news release.

Applications are available at the Schererville Police Department, 25 E. Joliet St., Schererville, and can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact Arvanitis at 219-322-5000, ext. 2324.

