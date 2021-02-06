Schererville police revise use-of-force policy, introduce intervention guidelines

SCHERERVILLE — The town's Police Department has updated its use-of-force policy, as well as introduced new duty-to-intervene guidelines.
During a Board of Safety meeting last month, Schererville Police Chief Pete Sormaz presented the policies.
Sormaz told the board the use-of-force policy needed to be updated to be in line with current Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) standards.
"We made the necessary updates to the policy, and the policy was also reviewed by board attorney Alfredo Estrada," Sormaz said during the meeting.
Sormaz later told The Times the policy is in line with other police departments when it comes to provisions on vascular neck restraints and chokeholds.
Under the policy, the use of a vascular neck restraint, a technique that compresses the carotid artery on both sides of the neck, is prohibited, "except in cases where deadly force would be reasonable."
Similar guidance is provided for chokeholds:
"These are extremely dangerous maneuvers that can easily result in serious bodily injury or death," the policy reads. "Therefore, this technique shall only be used when deadly force is reasonable."
Sormaz said the department hasn't received any use-of-force complaints under his tenure. The chief took the helm of the department on Feb. 29 of last year.
"We have a complete process for use of force, and that also is electronic devices, expandable batons, PR-24s, lethal use of force with weapons, and then, of course, physical tactics," Sormaz said. "If we have to deploy a K-9, there's a use of force filed for our K-9s."
New to the department is a duty to intervene policy, which comes after former President Donald Trump issued an executive order in June on safe policing for safe communities, Sormaz said.
The policy also is recommended by CALEA, Sormaz noted.
The department's duty-to-intervene policy states all members of the Schererville Police Department "must recognize and act upon the duty to intervene to prevent or stop any member from conducting any act that is unethical, or that violates law or policy."
Intervention can be verbal and/or physical, and failing to intervene could result in disciplinary action, the policy states.
The policy adds all members of the department benefit when potential mistakes or misconduct are avoided.
"Preventing misconduct preserves job security and integrity of all Schererville Police Department members, ultimately protecting members from destroying their careers as a result of misconduct or, in some instances, as a result of a failure to Intervene to prevent misconduct by others," the policy reads.
A two-page form to report instances of intervention is included in the policy.
"We don't have any problems with this issue — with the duty to intervene; it basically gives a good explanation on how to go about it," Sormaz said.