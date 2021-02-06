Schererville police revise use-of-force policy, introduce intervention guidelines

"We have a complete process for use of force, and that also is electronic devices, expandable batons, PR-24s, lethal use of force with weapons, and then, of course, physical tactics," Sormaz said. "If we have to deploy a K-9, there's a use of force filed for our K-9s."

New to the department is a duty to intervene policy, which comes after former President Donald Trump issued an executive order in June on safe policing for safe communities, Sormaz said.

The policy also is recommended by CALEA, Sormaz noted.

The department's duty-to-intervene policy states all members of the Schererville Police Department "must recognize and act upon the duty to intervene to prevent or stop any member from conducting any act that is unethical, or that violates law or policy."

Intervention can be verbal and/or physical, and failing to intervene could result in disciplinary action, the policy states.

The policy adds all members of the department benefit when potential mistakes or misconduct are avoided.