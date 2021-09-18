Schererville police unveil meetup spots for internet purchases

SCHERERVILLE — The Schererville Police Department has unveiled two internet exchange spots for shoppers completing online transactions.
The new signs were installed after Police Chief Pete Sormaz was walking out of the station on a mid-summer day in 2020 when someone asked him if he could stand by while he sold a pair of shoes.
"It was just one of those things. As I was walking through the parking lot, he was selling an item that he had, and I stood by, and he felt comfortable," Sormaz told The Times.
Sormaz said he also noticed people selling and testing out bicycles near the Pennsy Greenway trail head behind the police department.
It was then he thought, "Oh, we need a spot."
"Our basic idea was we see so much activity, and then every now and then we get a 'Hey, I met this guy. I don't want him coming to my house, what do I do?'" Sormaz said.
"We want a safe environment for internet exchange on all platforms, there's numerous like Facebook Marketplace."
The new signs were put up Sept. 2, and are located in the police department parking lot outside of the Schererville Town Court entrance at 25 E. Joliet St.
The green and white signs read, "MEETUP SPOT. Internet Purchase Exchange Location."
Sormaz said the parking lot is under video surveillance, and police officers are in the parking lot and can walk out to witness an exchange, if needed.
"If you're feeling uncomfortable, and you're trying to sell an item, feel free — our location is open to that," he told The Times.
In a post on its Facebook page, the department said meeting a stranger to sell an item in the police department parking lot is safer than meeting in an unmonitored parking lot or at someone's home.
There are two spots because Sormaz said over the past year he has noticed one-on-one transactions.
"I think it's a good thing to have, to give that opportunity to everyone in the community," Sormaz said of the signs.
The new spots come as the police department upgraded its entire camera system, which was 20 years old, Sormaz said. The upgraded camera system, inside and out, cost about $55,000, he said.
In 2017, the Hammond Police Department began offering a "safe-exchange space" at its department at 509 Douglas St. The space was created then to help prevent residents from becoming victims of robberies, thefts and fraud, according to a previous Times report.