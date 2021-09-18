Schererville police unveil meetup spots for internet purchases

SCHERERVILLE — The Schererville Police Department has unveiled two internet exchange spots for shoppers completing online transactions.

The new signs were installed after Police Chief Pete Sormaz was walking out of the station on a mid-summer day in 2020 when someone asked him if he could stand by while he sold a pair of shoes.

"It was just one of those things. As I was walking through the parking lot, he was selling an item that he had, and I stood by, and he felt comfortable," Sormaz told The Times.

Sormaz said he also noticed people selling and testing out bicycles near the Pennsy Greenway trail head behind the police department.

It was then he thought, "Oh, we need a spot."

"Our basic idea was we see so much activity, and then every now and then we get a 'Hey, I met this guy. I don't want him coming to my house, what do I do?'" Sormaz said.

"We want a safe environment for internet exchange on all platforms, there's numerous like Facebook Marketplace."

The new signs were put up Sept. 2, and are located in the police department parking lot outside of the Schererville Town Court entrance at 25 E. Joliet St.