Schererville soliciting ideas for business park at historic Illiana Motor Speedway

SCHERERVILLE — The town wants to hear developer’s ideas to transform the old Illiana Motor ­­­Speedway off U.S. 30 into a business park.

Plans to transform the historic race track, which operated from 1945 to 2016, were announced nearly a year ago.

Now, the town is moving forward with the Lake County Economic Alliance to prepare and publish a request for proposal for the project.

The Schererville Town Council unanimously agreed to move forward with the request for proposal during its Wednesday meeting.

Schererville Town Manager Bob Volkmann told The Times Wednesday the process will get someone to help with the planning and concepts for the project.

"This would be like the beginning stages," Volkmann said. "We've talked about it a lot. OK, let's put the property out there. Come to us with your ideas. What's your vision here? How can we partner together to basically facilitate this business park?”

Volkmann said while he doesn’t have a specific timeline, he believes the request for proposals will happen in “60 days or so.”