Schererville soliciting ideas for business park at historic Illiana Motor Speedway

SCHERERVILLE — The town wants to hear developer’s ideas to transform the old Illiana Motor Speedway off U.S. 30 into a business park.
Plans to transform the historic race track, which operated from 1945 to 2016, were announced nearly a year ago.
Now, the town is moving forward with the Lake County Economic Alliance to prepare and publish a request for proposal for the project.
The Schererville Town Council unanimously agreed to move forward with the request for proposal during its Wednesday meeting.
Schererville Town Manager Bob Volkmann told The Times Wednesday the process will get someone to help with the planning and concepts for the project.
"This would be like the beginning stages," Volkmann said. "We've talked about it a lot. OK, let's put the property out there. Come to us with your ideas. What's your vision here? How can we partner together to basically facilitate this business park?”
Volkmann said while he doesn’t have a specific timeline, he believes the request for proposals will happen in “60 days or so.”
Previously, Volkmann said the town envisions professional offices and potentially light industrial facilities, among other businesses, to occupy the 50-acre site, which the town acquired shortly after the landmark race track closed.
While the track itself still stands, previous owners sold the bleachers, stadium lights and safety netting in the corners. Since buying the site, the town has razed the press box, concession stand and a home on the property, according to a previous Times report.
To be redeveloped, the site would need extensive work, including installing streets, drainage, storm sewers and other infrastructure, a previous Times report states.
Also Wednesday, the council awarded a bid for a round of Community Crossings Matching Grant program road projects.
Town Engineer Neil Simstad said there were four bidders for the project, and the bids received ranged from $783,307.08 to $967,715.27.
Simstad recommended the bid go to Milestone Contractors North, formerly Walsh & Kelly, which he said was the lowest and most responsive and responsible bidder at $783,307.08.
Schererville Public Works Director Andy Hansen told The Times the roads will be repaved this year, likely in the fall.
The roads set to be repaired include:
- Deer Creek Drive from Eagle Ridge Drive to U.S. 41.
- Moraine Trace from U.S. 41 to 330 feet east.
- Bach Road to Hugel Hill to Springhill Drive.
- Harvest Drive from U.S. 30 to Autumn Drive.
- Mockingbird Drive from Rohrman Road to Autumn Drive.
- Rohrman Road from Cline Avenue to 85th Avenue.
- Clark Street from 91st Avenue to the Crown Point border, which is 1,053 feet.
- Burr Street from 81st Place to 85th Avenue.
Hansen said the town plans to submit an application for funds it didn’t receive in the first round of the 2021 Community Crossings Grant Matching program. This time around, the town received $412,677.68; the program is capped at $1 million per local government per calendar year.