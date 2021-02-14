Schererville woman thankful for heart scan that saved her life

“$49 saved my life.”

It’s a message that Mary Ricken shares as often as she can.

After all, it wasn’t a purchase she had planned to make. But when she saw the advertisement for a $49 heart and lung scan offer through Franciscan Health, it piqued her interest.

“My husband had had a heart scan the year before and said it was a good deal,” the Schererville resident recalled. “I was curious about the scan, not thinking I had anything wrong with me.”

When Ricken arrived for her appointment at the Dyer campus, she initially had a greater interest in the lung scan. Her medical history of emphysema qualified her for the screening, but she said her motivation for signing up was more curiosity than anything.

Because the $49 deal came with the heart scan, she opted to get that as well, thinking it would be an experience she could go home and share with her husband.

After completing the heart screening, Ricken waited a few minutes for the results. It wasn’t long before a woman asked Ricken to follow her to the office of Sam Russell, a nurse navigator with the Franciscan Screening Program.

“I just thought it was the normal routine for giving the results to people,” Ricken said.