Schererville woman thankful for heart scan that saved her life

“$49 saved my life.”
It’s a message that Mary Ricken shares as often as she can.
After all, it wasn’t a purchase she had planned to make. But when she saw the advertisement for a $49 heart and lung scan offer through Franciscan Health, it piqued her interest.
“My husband had had a heart scan the year before and said it was a good deal,” the Schererville resident recalled. “I was curious about the scan, not thinking I had anything wrong with me.”
When Ricken arrived for her appointment at the Dyer campus, she initially had a greater interest in the lung scan. Her medical history of emphysema qualified her for the screening, but she said her motivation for signing up was more curiosity than anything.
Because the $49 deal came with the heart scan, she opted to get that as well, thinking it would be an experience she could go home and share with her husband.
After completing the heart screening, Ricken waited a few minutes for the results. It wasn’t long before a woman asked Ricken to follow her to the office of Sam Russell, a nurse navigator with the Franciscan Screening Program.
“I just thought it was the normal routine for giving the results to people,” Ricken said.
When she walked into the room, three words would change her life: “You’re not leaving.”
‘Astounding’ results
Russell said the screening program at Franciscan Health is close to his heart. His mother died at age 60 from a heart attack, his father from lung cancer at age 64.
“They would have definitely benefited from the screening program,” Russell said.
Every day, he works to catch heart and lung diseases early in their progression so that a patient has a better prognosis.
“This empowers the patients by giving them the knowledge the screenings provide,” he said. “A lot of times, it’s a wake-up call for them.”
Russell has screened more than 4,000 patients. Not once, he said, was he as shocked as he was the day he read Ricken’s heart scan results.
During the screening, a high-speed computerized tomography (CT) scans the heart to detect calcium deposits along the walls of each of the arteries.
This produces a score that identifies a patient’s level of deposits. The score, along with factors like age, family history and cholesterol level, enables doctors to measure a person’s potential for heart disease.
A score of 300 and over will result in a recommendation for a patient to see a cardiologist.
“I tell patients that anything between 100 and 300, we want you to follow up with your doctor,” Russell said.
Ricken’s total score came back at more than 7,000. Two of her arteries were completely blocked.
“I was amazed she was still perfusing in her heart,” Russell said. “It was astounding to me. When I brought her in, I told her, you’re not leaving. I told her that I didn’t want her leaving until I personally talked to a cardiologist.”
Lifesaving surgery
In hindsight, Ricken said she should have noticed some changes in her health. As a grandma, she would at times find herself out of breath while chasing after her 2-year-old grandson.
“I never thought much about it,” she said. “I thought it was from being much older and that I didn’t run much. I exercised every day and thought I ate right. Hindsight, I should have noticed the change.”
When Russell first met Ricken, however, he said he noticed her skin color was ashen, which can occur when there is a lack of oxygenated blood.
The cardiologist Russell spoke with immediately referred Ricken to the emergency room. Over the next few days, she underwent several tests and doctors evaluated whether stents could be used to open her arteries. They ultimately decided double bypass surgery was the best course of treatment, and by the following week, Ricken underwent the procedure at Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Ricken said surgeons removed a vein from her leg and used it to create a detour around the blocked areas of two of her arteries.
A week after her procedure, Ricken began cardiac rehabilitation at the hospital to regain her strength. After a successful surgery and three weeks of rehab, Ricken returned home — nearly a month after she first walked through the doors of the screening center.
She continued outpatient cardiac rehab at the Dyer Franciscan facility.
“It was a slow process, but I went every week, three days a week,” she said. “I think the staff and other participants made recovery easier. We all had something in common — to get back to a good life.”
Family history a top factor
Although Ricken’s case was shocking, Russell said it’s common for patients to leave a screening surprised by what it revealed.
That’s because there are often other factors that influence plaque build-up in addition to a person’s diet and exercise regimen.
“Someone’s cholesterol might be perfect, but they’ll have a calcium score of 1,000,” Russell said. “When you dive into their history, you’ll find more times than not there’s a family history involved.”
In fact, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that a genetic predisposition to higher blood calcium levels is associated with an increased risk of coronary artery disease and heart attack.
“What we’re seeing is that lifestyle is extremely important, but family history is the most important driver in heart health,” Russell said.
Getting screened early can provide an important baseline that can be tracked over an individual’s lifetime, he said.
“Everyone should be screened once,” Russell said. “I have marathon runners and great athletes who had major heart events and it came out of the blue.”
Any individual 40 and older is eligible for a heart scan and is recommended if there is a history of smoking, diabetes, abnormal cholesterol levels or high blood pressure. Heart scans also are recommended for anyone who has a family history of heart disease.
“On occasion, we will screen people younger than 40 if they have a significant family history and are referred by a cardiologist,” Russell said.
The exam is simple, he said.
“When the patient arrives, the patient checks in and pays the $49. They go to get the scan, which takes five minutes, " he said. "Once the computer scores it, I bring the patient right in and go over the score right there.”
Depending on the results, Russell will guide the patients to the next step, whether it is to follow up with a family physician or see a cardiologist.
“What’s nice about this program is that we’re in constant contact with the patient if they need it,” he said. “We give them our card and help them in whatever way — answering questions and even making appointments for them.”
As part of the screening, patients can also get a cholesterol and glucose profile, as well as other health checks like a blood pressure screening, in order to receive a complete health risk assessment, Russell said.
Lung screenings have additional eligibility requirements since a higher level of radiation is used for the scan, he said. They are available to anyone 50 and older who is currently smoking or has quit smoking within the last 15 to 20 years. Smokers must have averaged smoking at least one pack a day as well.
Individuals who do not meet these requirements but have a smoking history can still get a lung scan, but need a doctor’s order, Russell said.
‘Don’t hesitate’
Ricken sometimes thinks about what would have happened had she not seen the $49 advertisement for the heart and lung scan in spring 2019.
“I wouldn’t be having this conversation,” she said. “They said, ‘You’re this close to not being here. Somebody was looking out for you.’”
She said she is thankful for the care she received, including from Russell and the screening team, to her care team at the hospital.
“Dr. (Jason) Fitzgerald, who performed the operation at the Crown Point hospital was compassionate and understood that I had no idea how I did not realize that something was wrong with me. I think that I thought it was just part of aging.”
After the operation and recovery, Ricken's family and friends noticed changes in her health for the better.
She advises anyone who is feeling poorly to get scanned or the appropriate medical care.
“Call your doctor for advice,” she said. “If you’re really feeling horrible, don’t hesitate. Dial 911. I’d rather be embarrassed, otherwise people will read about you in the paper, and it won’t be good.”
Ricken said her three daughters since have received a heart scan.
“They have a benchmark now,” she said. “It’s less than the price of a dinner out.”
For more information about the heart and lung screenings at Franciscan Health, call 1-833-238-0688. Russell said individuals also can reach him with questions at 219-864-2268.