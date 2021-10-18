School board member pushes for county mental health study

CHESTERTON — Duneland School Board member Ronald Stone wants the Porter County Board of Commissioners to approve a new survey on mental health.

Stone had approached the commissioners in August about funding a $16,000 behavioral health needs assessment.

“If you’re not going to pass it, let me know,” he told the board this week. “I’ll raise the money and do it myself.”

“This is a big deal, and I’m not going to stop,” he added.

Stone said Duneland is addressing mental health issues among its students. “It seems like after 18 years old, you’re on your own.”

“Our services are not good in Porter County,” he said. “A lot of people know that. I just don’t understand why we’re not willing to pass this.”

Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said the problem isn’t funding the study, which the county can easily afford. “There is some question what the scope should be.”

Biggs promised to hammer it out with his fellow commissioners and County Attorney Scott McClure and either put the study on the next meeting’s agenda or explain why.