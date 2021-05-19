 Skip to main content
School City of Hammond associate superintendent resigns abruptly
School City of Hammond associate superintendent resigns abruptly

Former School City of Hammond associate superintendent Dr. Dawn Greene

Former School City of Hammond associate superintendent Dr. Dawn Greene abruptly resigned from the district. 

HAMMOND — School City of Hammond associate superintendent abruptly resigned without public explanation. 

Dr. Dawn Greene submitted her letter of resignation Tuesday. The school board approved it, effective immediately, later that evening at its regular meeting. School City of Hammond public relations and marketing specialist LeAnne Munoz said the district doesn't discuss personnel matters with the public. 

In a 4-1 vote, the board approved Greene's resignation, which was listed as an addendum to a personnel report in the consent agenda. Board member Carlotta Blake-King was the only person to vote against the consent agenda. During discussion, she raised a concern about a different item on the personnel report.

The board members and Greene could not be reached for further comment Wednesday. 

As of Wednesday, Greene is no longer working with the district, but Munoz said the district wishes her the best in future endeavors and thanks her for her work in the district.

