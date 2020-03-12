Schools alerted as police respond to nearby Valpo home

VALPARAISO — Nearby schools were notified as a heavy police presence arrived sometime before 7 a.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Chesapeake Park Drive.
Valparaiso Police Sgt. Joe Hall said the issue has been resolved and no injuries were reported. Several police vehicles remained on scene shortly before 8 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson Middle and Elementary schools, along with Immanuel Lutheran School, were notified of the situation, Hall said.
Hall said he would provide more details as they become available.
This story is developing. Check back later for details.