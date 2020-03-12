Schools alerted as police respond to nearby Valpo home

VALPARAISO — Nearby schools were notified as a heavy police presence arrived sometime before 7 a.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Chesapeake Park Drive.

Valparaiso Police Sgt. Joe Hall said the issue has been resolved and no injuries were reported. Several police vehicles remained on scene shortly before 8 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson Middle and Elementary schools, along with Immanuel Lutheran School, were notified of the situation, Hall said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hall said he would provide more details as they become available.

This story is developing. Check back later for details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.