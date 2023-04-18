CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School’s news crew recently visited the local PBS broadcast station.

St. Mary’s news crew is called “WSMW” which stands for W- St. Mary’s Wildcats. The news team is student-directed and produced and is shown to the entire school on a daily basis.

The crew received the opportunity to tour the Lakeshore PBS station in Merrillville to learn more about the technical and professional side of news broadcasting.

Russell Brodhacker, Communications Coordinator at Lakeshore PBS, and his team of engineers and technicians welcomed the students on their field trip.

WSMW sports anchor A.J. Lustina said “the best part of the field trip was being able to be on the huge green screen and tape a commercial with my crew.”

The motto at Lakeshore PBS is to “Learn with Lakeshore,” and the St. Mary’s students picked up plenty of pointers on their tour.

"I’m already looking forward to more field trips to Lakeshore PBS in the future," said WSMW'S moderator Megan Henry.

St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point offers grade levels Junior Pre-Kindergarten (for3-year-olds) through grade eight.

St. Mary’s faculty teaches a curriculum supported by leading-edge technology. All students are encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities such as Academic Team, Chess Club, Geography Bee, Science Olympiad, Scouts, Environmental Club, WSMW News Cast, athletics and more.

To learn more about enrollment at St. Mary’s School or schedule a personal tour, visit school.stmarycp.org or call 219-663-0676.