Scolarship aid for MC renters looks promising

Six students plan to get a certificate and not a diploma after high school, another disqualifying factor. Three are already in an apprenticeship program, and four aren’t going to college. Five plan to attend out-of-state schools.

That leaves 48 students who would possibly qualify for the Promise Scholarship.

Of those, 21 students received the scholarships of up to $5,000 a year.

Michigan City’s poverty rate is high, with about one-fourth of the residents below the federal poverty line. That means good students have two other options for college scholarships that take precedence — the 21st Century Scholars program and the Frank O’Bannon Grant. 21st Century Scholars can get all their tuition and some fees paid by the state. Students are on their own for books, room and board, parking fees and other costs.

Expansion plans

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said opening the program to renters “will help out a lot of single mothers.” Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, asked to be added as a co-sponsor but urged that the language be changed to say all single-parent households would benefit, not just single mothers. Deuitch said home-schooled students should be included as well. Buetner said the homeless should be factored in as well.