Scores of masks, clearners donated to area schools

When it comes to protecting children from the coronavirus, The Salvation Army's Gary-Merrillville Corps is doing it's best to keep them covered.
The organization partnered with the Carter Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church on Friday to donate 6,000 masks and 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to schools in its service area, which includes Gary, Merrillville, Crown Point, New Chicago, Lake Station and Hobart.
“We're very appreciative of the support and the partnership with our community organizations,” said Nick Brown, superintendent of the Merrillville Community School Corp.
Brown said it can be difficult to find some items like the individual bottles of hand sanitizer.
“It's needed and it's helpful and it just supports a safe environment for all of us, and we thank them,” he said of the donation.
In past years, The Salvation Army's Gary-Merrillville Corps and Carter Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church have collaborated to host large back-to-school events to hand out free book bags containing notebooks, pencils, crayons, a ruler and many other school supplies. Those events also offered free haircuts, giveaways and information about services available in the area.
The pandemic prevented the groups from organizing a back-to-school program this year.
“We're sad we're not able to do what we do every year, but wanted to show our support of the school system, the staff, the teachers, the students with masks and hand sanitizer,” said Capt. Amanda Keene, of The Salvation Army's Gary-Merrillville Corps.
Merrillville Town Councilman Richard Hardaway, a chairman of the Gary-Merrillville Corps’ advisory council, also believes it's unfortunate the organization was unable to host it's back-to school event, but “we knew we needed to do something, and this is what we decided to do.”
The Merrillville Community School Corp. wasn't the only recipient of masks and hand sanitizer. Donations also were dropped of Friday at the Crown Point, Hobart, River Forest, Lake Station, Gary and Lake Ridge school districts.
“They were very receptive,” Hardaway said.
Bob Fulton, another chairman of the Gary-Merrillville Corps’ advisory council, also was thankful for the opportunity to help protect local families during the pandemic.
“We know how fast those masks will go,” said Fulton, assistant to Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor.
Because of the strong need for the items, this won't be the last time donations are provided to the area school districts.
“We are planning to do this again in March because we know it goes fast,” Keene said. “So we just wanted to show our support for the school systems in our service area.”
