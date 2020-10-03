Scores of masks, clearners donated to area schools

“We're sad we're not able to do what we do every year, but wanted to show our support of the school system, the staff, the teachers, the students with masks and hand sanitizer,” said Capt. Amanda Keene, of The Salvation Army's Gary-Merrillville Corps.

Merrillville Town Councilman Richard Hardaway, a chairman of the Gary-Merrillville Corps’ advisory council, also believes it's unfortunate the organization was unable to host it's back-to school event, but “we knew we needed to do something, and this is what we decided to do.”

The Merrillville Community School Corp. wasn't the only recipient of masks and hand sanitizer. Donations also were dropped of Friday at the Crown Point, Hobart, River Forest, Lake Station, Gary and Lake Ridge school districts.

“They were very receptive,” Hardaway said.

Bob Fulton, another chairman of the Gary-Merrillville Corps’ advisory council, also was thankful for the opportunity to help protect local families during the pandemic.

“We know how fast those masks will go,” said Fulton, assistant to Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor.

Because of the strong need for the items, this won't be the last time donations are provided to the area school districts.