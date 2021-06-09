Scorned councilman joins pride flag presentation

LAPORTE — A LaPorte official heavily criticized last year for publicly denouncing the LGBTQ lifestyle joined in the presentation of a pride flag to the city Monday night.

City Councilman Roger Galloway said his personal views have not changed, but he stands by the effort of the LGBTQ community to be accepted.

“I believe my opinion, my religious beliefs are the same, but we’re all in this together,” he said.

The pride flag was presented during the LaPorte City Council meeting by Elissa Affeld, a member of the local LGBTQ community and the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

She spoke about acceptance as part of June being Pride month dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ communities worldwide.

Affeld blamed lack of acceptance for LGBTQ members having much higher rates of homelessness, mental health and substance abuse issues.

She also expressed a desire for the city to fly the flag during the remainder of Pride month “as a symbol to those in the community that the city of LaPorte is not only diverse but accepting and inclusive.”

Whether the flag will be flown by the city was not mentioned.