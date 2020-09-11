Scott MS receives ‘enchanted’ gifts for students, staff

In grades 6-8, Scott has an enrollment of 850 students, 65% of whom qualify for the lunch program, McNeiley said.

The counselor said the application process began a year ago after she saw a newspaper article about Enchanted Backpack school supplies coming to Coolidge Elementary in Lansing. COVID-19 initially delayed Scott’s interview process until this summer.

Hillary Fash, director of Enchanted Backpack, said Scott is the first Indiana school to receive its school supplies.

“We’re based in Bensenville, Illinois, so it was feasible for us to come to Hammond,” Fash said. “The need is there, and we’re happy to support the school.”

Fash added that every Enchanted Backpack delivery is special.

“We’re happy to make an impact on students and teachers, especially in these times,” she said, “so they get the supplies they need.”

Since all Hammond students are doing virtual learning for the first semester through early January, only Scott staff could attend the delivery.