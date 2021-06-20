Scouts perform flag retirement ceremony

HOBART — Sitting on a table were dozens of folded U.S. flags that received heavy use. Some were faded, others were torn, but all were used to honor the United States.

On Saturday morning, Hobart Boy Scout Troop 65 conducted a ceremony outside of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5365 to “retire this great symbol of freedom throughout the world,” Troop 65 Scoutmaster Bill Zato said.

Zato explained the flag retirement process and indicated no disrespect should be shown to the U.S. flag.

“The flag represents the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Troop 65 Assistant Scoutmaster Trevor Burmeister told those in attendance.

Zato said the used flags were inspected earlier and it was determined they are no longer a fitting emblem for display. When flags reach that condition, they should be destroyed, preferably by burning, he said.

“This should be done in a simple manner with dignity and respect,” Zato said. “Be sure the flag is reduced to ashes, unrecognizable as a former flag.”

The Hobart scouts marched in line as they approached fire pits set up outside of the VFW. In pairs, they slowly unfolded the flags before placing them in the fire.