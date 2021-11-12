Scouts select Hasse as Distinguished Citizen of the Year

MUNSTER — Bill Hasse credits his own business success with his early years spent as a Boy Scout.
"It was a good experience, and I used those experiences to go forward in my life," Hasse said.
Hasse was honored this week by the Boy Scouts of America-Pathway to Adventure Council as its Distinguished Citizen of the Year.
Hasse said the honor was appreciated, but not one he expected.
"It's nice that the work and effort you put into the community is recognized. Hopefully this will motivate others to participate," Hasse said.
The award was presented Thursday night at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster by event chairman Jeff Strack, CEO of Stack & Van Til.
"Thank you for all you do for Northwest Indiana and being the person you are," Strack told Hasse.
Strack's presentation of the Distinguished Citizen of the Year followed an honoree impact video that included comments from numerous associates of Hasse, including Dave Ryan of Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.
"A lot of people talk about doing something, but Bill does something. Bill shows up and does the heavy work. When he is in, he's in all the way," Ryan said on the video tribute.
Others making comments on the video included Jen Okamura, Miller Beach Arts & Creative District; Dewey Pearman, Construction Advancement Foundation; Terry McMahon, McMahon & Associates; Dr. Gustavo Galante; and Don Fesko, Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana.
Hasse, president of Hasse Construction, is past president of the State of Indiana Associated General Contractors, NWI Contractors Association, Construction Advancement Foundation and Hospice of the Calumet Area.
He currently volunteers as a member of the Purdue Northwest Construction Advisory Council, Calumet Area Industrial Commission, Community Hospital Board, First Merchants Bank Board and Lake County Economic Alliance Board of Directors.
In 2018, Hasse was inducted into The Times of NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame.
He also serves on other chambers and charity organizations.
Hasse, who lives in Munster with his wife, Kathy, has two adult children and two grandchildren.
A graduate of Munster High School and Purdue University, Hasse is the third generation to operate Hasse Construction, which was started in 1920 by his grandfather.
He became president and owner in 1984.
Both his children, Billy and Kimberly, are involved in the business in different capacities so are now part of the fourth generation.
Established by the Boy Scouts of America, the Distinguished Citizen Award recognizes outstanding individuals in the community for their impact on the lives of others within Northwest Indiana.
Strack, who received the honor in 2018, told the Boy Scouts in attendance that "the skills and opportunities you have in Scouts will be with you in a lifetime. I applaud you and the rest of the Scouts."
The Distinguished Citizen Award has been ongoing for nearly 30 years with the first honoree Richard Leet in 1992.
Fesko received the award in 2019, and the event wasn't held last year due to COVID-19, Scout officials said.
Master of ceremonies for the event was Hunter Wilson, of Troop 561, and the flag ceremony was led by Joshua Zapata.
Youth speakers included Gabriel Bellar and Sophia Rodriguez of Troop 561.
Both spoke of the advantages of being part of Boy Scouts.
Bellar, 17, who is working toward attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, said he begged his parents to join Scouts when he was in second grade, and from day one, loved it.
His Scout experiences have included hiking, traveling, riding ATVs, boating and even learning basic first-aid skills.
"Boy Scouts has shaped me into the person I am today," Bellar said.