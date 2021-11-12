Scouts select Hasse as Distinguished Citizen of the Year

MUNSTER — Bill Hasse credits his own business success with his early years spent as a Boy Scout.

"It was a good experience, and I used those experiences to go forward in my life," Hasse said.

Hasse was honored this week by the Boy Scouts of America-Pathway to Adventure Council as its Distinguished Citizen of the Year.

Hasse said the honor was appreciated, but not one he expected.

"It's nice that the work and effort you put into the community is recognized. Hopefully this will motivate others to participate," Hasse said.

The award was presented Thursday night at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster by event chairman Jeff Strack, CEO of Stack & Van Til.

"Thank you for all you do for Northwest Indiana and being the person you are," Strack told Hasse.

Strack's presentation of the Distinguished Citizen of the Year followed an honoree impact video that included comments from numerous associates of Hasse, including Dave Ryan of Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.