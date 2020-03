Scrap pile catches fire at railcar depot, officials say

EAST CHICAGO — No one was injured in a fire that broke out at a railcar cleaning and disassembling plant Sunday night.

The fire ignited around 7 p.m. at Lakeshore Railcar and Tanker Services at 1150 E. 145th St., East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames on the scene, and were able to extinguish the fire shortly after 8 p.m. Crews were expected to remain on scene for a few hours to put out hot spots, Serna said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. But Serna said it's likely scrap metal and other disassembled components, such as insulation, ignited.

There may be some damage to a small warehouse, though it remains intact structurally, Serna said.

