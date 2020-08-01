Sea of white cops doesn't reflect diversity of communities, Midwest analysis shows

Unfortunately, the civil unrest surrounding the perceived treatment of minorities by police may be a stumbling block for more diverse police departments, he said.

“There’s a major separation between the police department and the minority community because of the systemic racism. I feel that, due to that, they’re not going to have many people of color that are going to go and apply for those jobs — because of the fear they have and the chip on their shoulder, rightfully so," Wallner said.

The focus on hiring more diverse police forces gained steam in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minnesota in May.

The death of Floyd and other Black citizens during encounters with police in recent months have spurred scores of violent riots and peaceful protests throughout the country.

Some Midwest police officials also worry the unrest that has exacerbated an already tenuous distrust between the Black community and police may impact the ability of law enforcement to recruit minority officers.

“I would fully expect to see fewer people of color apply and fewer people overall apply with the intense scrutiny on every move an officer makes," said Dan Donath, who heads the police department in Bloomington, Illinois.