Search begins for new Porter County parks boss
VALPARAISO — The Porter County Park Board has begun the process of searching for a new park superintendent.

Walter Lenckos, who has held that position for 11 years, is leaving June 18 to work for Opportunity Enterprises, offering accessible recreational opportunities for the respite care program.

A part-time interim superintendent will be selected soon, board attorney David Hollenbeck said.

“We’re looking for someone to hold the ship down and keep the rudder under control,” he said.

Hollenbeck said he’s working on the procedure to replace Lenckos with another permanent superintendent.

“We have a job description, but it, too, is 11 years old,” he said. Lenckos likely will help update that document, Hollenbeck said.

“The time, energy and talent that Walter has given us this last 11 years has taken us to places we didn’t think we’d ever go,” Hollenbeck said.

“The true test of a man is whether he leaves a place better than he found it,” Hollenbeck said. “Walter passes that test with an A.”

Board Chairman Craig Kenworthy also complimented Lenckos for his outstanding service.

In other business, the board voted to wait on spending $6,200 for an AmeriCorps volunteer to work September through June. That should wait until the new superintendent is hired, board member Drew Armstrong said.

“Cheap labor,” board member Karl English said. “And that may be a future park superintendent someday.”

The board also balked at a proposal to extend fiber optic internet service to Sunset Hill Farm County Park. NIPSCO has given the park foundation money toward the cost of installation, but the service would cost $500 monthly.

Workers have found the existing internet service at the park to be unreliable, they said. “It causes a lot of stress,” Lenckos said. “All indicators are this is going to be a really good move financially” because it would be easier to book rentals as well as serve park programs there.

“I struggle doing Taj Mahal when we live on a beer budget,” Kenworthy said.

Lenckos’ recommendation for the fiber optic service was rejected by a 3-2 vote, with English and new board member Liz Wuerffel supporting it.

The rejection is temporary, though, so foundation President Sharon Kish will ask NIPSCO if the grant would still be allowed if installation is delayed.

Walter Lenckos (copy)

Walter Lenckos

 Provided
