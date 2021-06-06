Search begins for new Porter County parks boss

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Park Board has begun the process of searching for a new park superintendent.

Walter Lenckos, who has held that position for 11 years, is leaving June 18 to work for Opportunity Enterprises, offering accessible recreational opportunities for the respite care program.

A part-time interim superintendent will be selected soon, board attorney David Hollenbeck said.

“We’re looking for someone to hold the ship down and keep the rudder under control,” he said.

Hollenbeck said he’s working on the procedure to replace Lenckos with another permanent superintendent.

“We have a job description, but it, too, is 11 years old,” he said. Lenckos likely will help update that document, Hollenbeck said.

“The time, energy and talent that Walter has given us this last 11 years has taken us to places we didn’t think we’d ever go,” Hollenbeck said.

“The true test of a man is whether he leaves a place better than he found it,” Hollenbeck said. “Walter passes that test with an A.”

Board Chairman Craig Kenworthy also complimented Lenckos for his outstanding service.