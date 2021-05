Search continues for missing boy; father pleads for more public help

HAMMOND — As the search for a missing boy continued for a 10th day, his father appealed for the public's help.

"As a father, we're out here looking for him," Leslie Carter said of his 12-year-old son Kyrin Carter. "We just encourage more people now to just get involved. ... Just try to keep him in your prayers and just keep the faith up that we can find him."

Kyrin disappeared around 12:30 p.m. on May 15 from the Best Western hotel at 3830 179th St.

Kyrin, who has autism, lives in Missouri, and was in the area to visit relatives when he disappeared.

Since then, teams of responders have searched the area near the hotel, including the nearby Little Calumet River.

Among the agencies who have taken part are Hammond police, Hammond firefighters, Lake County sheriff's police and a Porter County search and rescue team.

Helicopters, sonar boats and drones have been employed. In addition, volunteers have taken part in the search, including some on horseback.

Leslie Carter said there is a reward for information that might lead to Kyrin being found.

In late afternoon, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said there were "no updates yet" on the search.

